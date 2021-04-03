When Easter is celebrated Sunday, it will be a stark contrast from a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated in-person gatherings on what’s considered the most significant holy day of the Christian faith.
Although churches of all denominations returned to limited in-person worship months ago, local pastors are viewing this Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday, as the “hope” the world was missing at this time last year.
“We’re ecstatic about being able to have people back in-person and when we celebrated Palm Sunday, there were more people back,” said the Rev. Jerry Riney, pastor of Saint Stephen Cathedral. “We really have been in the darkness so to speak; so we will appreciate the light even more.”
When churches were forced to cease in-person services in March 2020, many turned to technology to reach their congregations.
The worship services and sermons were delivered virtually mainly through Facebook and other social media platforms.
The Rev. Chris Michael, pastor of First Christian Church, said talking into a camera was necessary for the times but it never felt right to him.
“It is wonderful to be preaching to people and not just preaching to cameras,” Michael said. “It’s been difficult and I don’t say that just for myself. I don’t think people realize how hard it’s been for church leaders — the clergy — to preach to empty rooms. Most of us aren’t TV preachers.”
Easter 2021 is also coming as more and more of the population is receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, which is helping to bring parishioners back to in-person services.
However, churches are still having to limit numbers and practice safety protocols with masks and social distancing.
Owensboro Christian Church is having multiple services — one on Saturday night and three on Sunday morning — to accommodate the Easter attendance.
Kegan DeWitt, Owensboro Christian Church’s communications director, said attendance has been noticeably increasing even before Easter. The church’s sanctuary can hold about 1,200 people but social distancing has reduced it to between 375 to 400 per service.
“It’s exciting to know that people are wanting to get back to church,” DeWitt said. “…And even with Easter falling on spring break with the school systems, it’s good people are wanting to be back physically and not just online or on TV.”
DeWitt added that Owensboro Christian Church will still offer its services online as well as airing at 9 a.m. every Sunday on WEHT Channel 25.
“…We realize that there are people who still aren’t completely comfortable yet or wanting to be around large crowds,” DeWitt said.
The Rev. Ben White pastors a predominately older congregation at Masonville Baptist Church.
White said the combination of the vaccines and Easter should be a boost to the small community church.
“Last year was actually my first Easter here at Masonville and it was very lonely,” White said. “It was just myself, my worship leader and my wife and children in the church. They sang a few songs and I preached to an online audience. So this year we’re really looking forward to gathering again.”
Blessed Mother Catholic Church has four services planned — an 8 p.m. Easter Vigil on Saturday and Easter Masses at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The Rev. Jamie Dennis, associate pastor at Blessed Mother, said as a blind person he has always relied heavily on his other senses, especially touch.
Dennis said he’s had to refrain from distributing Communion because he has to touch people’s hands before placing the Host in their palms.
“That’s a huge deal because in the Catholic Church we believe the Holy Communion is the real presence of Christ,” Dennis said. “And that is why I was called to be a priest was to give Jesus to His people. I’m restricted on being able to do that. So that’s hard.”
However, Dennis’ outlook remains positive for Easter and the future.
“The end (of COVID) is on the horizon,” Dennis said. “Hopefully, in weeks or months, things will return to normal. But this year, especially having limited capacity, at the very least, is better than not at all.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
