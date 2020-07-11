Churches uniting for neighborhood gathering
There will be a neighborhood gathering on Sunday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at Buena Vista Baptist Church, to be held just off Frederica on 24th Street. There will be food, a worship celebration and a fireworks display. Please bring a lawn chair or people may sit in their car. This is being sponsored by Matthew’s Table Church, Buena Vista Baptist Church, and Zomi Baptist Church.
