CJ Solar to headline Friday After 5

The 13th week of Friday After 5 will feature country artist CJ Solar headlining the entertainment lineup.
The 28-year old Baton Rouge native and Belmont University grad released his first debut EP “Hard One to Turn Down” in 2016 and his latest project “Coming My Way” hit the airwaves last April.
His debut single “Tall Boy” racked up over two-million streams on Spotify and Rolling Stone named Solar one of their “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” in May 2016.
Solar recently opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates for their “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” with 38 Special and Hank Williams, Jr.
Solar also has a steady career as a songwriter, co-writing for Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen and Justin Moore.
Solar and his band are happy to be doing a larger gig after doing a “handful” of shows earlier this year.
“We’re really stoked!” Solar said. “I’ve already had some people message me on social media that they’re planning on coming out and they’re excited about the show. The fans, I think, are just so starved for live music.”
Solar recently signed a new publishing deal and is working on his first full-length album.
The opening act for Solar is Lexington five-piece outfit Rhyan Sinclair & the South 65.
Lead singer Sinclair released her solo debut album “Barnstormer” in 2018 and is currently recording a new record with the band due for release in early 2022.
“We’re so excited. It’s our first show in over a year-and-a-half,” Sinclair said. “It’s also our first time in Owensboro.”
Masks will be required if performances are moved indoors and attendees should be mindful and practice social distancing.
Worship on the Water will perform in Cannon Hall with doors at 6 p.m. and showtime at 7 p.m.
Sinclair and company will be performing live from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. before Solar takes the stage on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the RiverPark Center on 101 Daviess St., with a rain location set at the Jody Berry Cabaret Theatre at the RiverPark Center.
Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, noted a rain plan is put in place in case of inclement weather. Madeline Wilkerson’s performance at the Atmos Courtyard will be moved to the GhostLight Lounge inside the RiverPark Center, the unplugged set of local band V-Bombs at Holiday Inn Riverfront Live Stage will take place in the hotel on 701 West 1st St. and the Ruoff Party Stage featuring cover band The Remedies will take place at the Owensboro Convention Center on 501 West 2nd St. However, No Governor’s set at the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage will be canceled due to having no additional indoor venues reserved.
