Vines are versatile plants and add interest to the garden. To provide a screen for privacy or a background for other plants, train them on a trellis or fence.
Before selecting the plants, keep a couple of points in mind about climbing vines. When placing them near or on buildings, you may want to use a trellis structure to be able to maintain the building without destroying the vine. This also allows for good air circulation around the vine. One type of structure can be made of wire mesh which is anchored to the ground and attached to the building by hooks. The wire can be slipped off the hooks and pulled away to maintain the building.
Purple hyacinth bean (Lablab purpureus) is an annual vine that grows 10 to 20 feet tall. The pea-type flowers are purple and fragrant. They begin to appear in early summer. The blossoms give way to colorful magenta bean pods which add interest to the plant. This vigorous vine can be seeded outdoors or started inside and transplanted into the garden in full sun.
The moon vine (Ipomoea alba) is treated as an annual in this area because it is killed by freezing temperatures. The 5- to 6-inch, white, trumpet-like flowers open in the evening and only last one night, so plant it where you have a good night view. The heart-shaped, green leaves are 4 to 6 inches long. It prefers full sun and well-drained soil.
Cardinal climber vine (Ipomoea x multifida) is a vigorous annual vine reaching 15 to 20 feet. It twines around the structure it is climbing on. The 1-inch, brilliant red flowers are produced on the plant from early summer to frost. The tubular-shaped blossoms and color make it a hummingbird’s delight. The green leaves are finely divided giving it a light, airy look.
This one can be started from seed and prefers to grow in moist, well-drained soil and full sun. It is suited to growing in pots with a trellis in the pot or near it in the soil. The vine can also be planted in the soil with a trellis near it.
Cross vine (Bignonia capreolata) is a native perennial plant of Kentucky. The orange-red, 2-inch long, trumpet-shaped flowers are showy and attract hummingbirds. It blooms in the spring. The unique leaves are compound, consisting of two narrow leaflets 2.5 to 5 inches long and include a tendril.
The tendril ends in a disk that adheres to whatever it is climbing up. It can reach 35 to 50 feet in height or length and spreads 6 to 9 feet wide. The fruit pod, which follows the flower, is about 7 inches long and hangs on the plant into the fall. It will grow in the shade but produces more flowers in full sun.
Clematis hybrids (Clematis), which are perennial, will provide blooms from June through September, depending on the cultivar. The best-known clematis are the hybrids that have a variety of cultivars with different flower colors including Nelly Moser, pink flowers with dark pink stripes; Henryi, white flowers; Ernest Markham, magenta flowers; General Sikorski, lavender flowers; and Duchess of Edinburgh, double white flowers. The size of the flowers ranges from 4 to 7 inches across. Some of the hybrids bloom in spring and will bloom again in early fall.
The plants grow from 6 to 12 feet long. The unusual seed pod continues to add interest to the plant after the flower fades. Clematis prefers a well‑drained, moist soil. The vine needs full sun, but the roots prefer to be cool. Keep the roots cool by placing mulch on top of them and shading the roots with other plants.
Clematis needs initial training to grow on structures. It climbs by twining around the object. As it grows, place the vine on the structure to climb, otherwise, it will stay on the ground.
Trumpet honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens) is a perennial vine that prefers full sun but tolerates partial shade. The red, trumpet-shaped flower attracts hummingbirds. The flowers bloom from June through August. This vine grows 10 to 20 feet long.
Goldflame honeysuckle (Lonicera x heckrottii) has flowers that are carmine color while in the bud stage. As it opens, the inside of the flower is yellow and the outside gradually turns to a pink color. Its growth habit is similar to the trumpet honeysuckle and is also a perennial.
Eastern yellow passionflower (Passiflora lutea), an herbaceous perennial, has delicate-looking 1-inch wide, pale greenish-yellow flowers. After the flowers are finished, small black berries appear, which are eaten by the birds. The leaves are 3 lobed. The vines can grow over 20 feet long. It prefers to grow in fertile, moist but well-drained soil. It can grow in part shade to full sun.
Vines that are aggressive, take over the habitat, are non-native, and should be avoided include: porcelain berry (Ampelopsis brevipedunculata); sweet autumn clematis (Clematis terniflora); Asian bittersweet (Celastrus orbiculate); wintercreeper (Euonymus fortune); Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica); and periwinkle (Vinca minor). This list is from a publication on Kentucky’s Native Alternatives to Invasive Plants from the KY Exotic Pest Plant Council.
For more information about climbing vines, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service.
Annette’s TipTo reduce the mosquito population, remember to avoid water forming puddles where possible. Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) toxin is formulated into granules or blocks for application to standing water. Follow label instructions.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
