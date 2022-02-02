Co-op experience a valuable one for students

Heading into the spring semester, Madison Kirby realized she wanted more out of her high school experience.
Kirby, 18, is an Owensboro High School senior. She is on track for graduation, and realized some of her classes for this semester were electives, or courses that would amount to extra credits.
So she decided to approach her guidance counselor and see if there was an option for her to spend her final semester of high school learning a skill that could benefit her after she leaves OHS in May.
“I thought I could be doing something more meaningful with my time, so I got into co-op and now I get to work toward my career goals while still in school,” she said. “Going through my senior year, I just didn’t have the motivation to go to school. With classes that I didn’t need to necessarily graduate, it felt pointless.”
Signing up for co-op inspired her, and helped her plan for the future.
Co-op programs allow students who qualify to check out of school early in order to seek employment in the community.
Now Kirby works four hours a day at Wilson Family Pharmacy, and said the job is helping her to decide which path she would like to pursue in healthcare.
Though she isn’t 100% sure which field she would like to enter, she is getting certified as a pharmacy technician at this time.
“I’m helping my future career right now, not waiting until I graduate, and that feels good,” she said. “I really enjoy coming into work every day.”
Kirby’s story and experience are why the co-op program was developed, among other reasons, said OHS college and career readiness coach Monica Rice.
OHS offers two types of co-op: experience-based work and one aligned with student career pathways. Experienced-based work is for students who have met state academic readiness requirements.
They can work anywhere, and it doesn’t have to pertain to a specific field. The career pathway route is for students who have already taken the foundational courses in their high school career pathway, and the jobs they seek outside of school are related to that, according to Rice.
This is the first year the school deviated from the traditional co-op route, and included one that would pertain to student-career pathways.
So far, the school has had success with this new model.
The experience students have gained, and the experiential learning that comes with it has helped them think forward, and beyond high school, Rice said.
“Because they are in a real job, making real money, this also is helpful to our students to learn financial responsibility,” she said. “It pairs well with our personal finance classes so that they learn about W2s and taxes and debit and credit, and all of those things.”
Students take it upon themselves to go out and find jobs. The program is designed that way, so students gain that sense of independence and accountability, Rice said.
Jason Smith, Daviess County High School agriculture teacher, said the “earning while learning” experience has been very valuable for his students.
It’s one thing to learn something from a book in a classroom, but it’s another thing to study a specific career while out in the field.
“We have found that even if a student’s job is not directly pathway-related, those soft skills gained through employment are vital and universal,” he said.
For Daviess County Public Schools students to qualify, they must be a junior or senior in a college and technical education (CTE) pathway, have adequate attendance and grades in other classes, and agree to maintain employment.
Students are encouraged to seek out employment themselves in their specific CTE they have chosen.
Some of his students, for example, are on the agriculture pathway, and work in ag-related fields, he said, be that on a farm or with local agri-business. He also has seen them thrive in that atmosphere.
“Whether it’s pathway-specific skills or those vital soft skills when the student graduates and starts their desired career, these will prove to be valuable assets,” he said.
