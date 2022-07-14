Coalition works to educate residents about Type 2 diabetes

The Daviess County Diabetes Coalition, which was formed in September 1995, seeks to inform and educate people about the symptoms and signs of Type 2 diabetes.
“It was one of the first state-made diabetes coalitions that was formed,” said Merritt Bates-Thomas, a diabetes population health specialist for the coalition. “It was part of a CDC project implemented through the Kentucky Department for Public Health and its Kentucky Diabetes Prevention and Control Program.”
While Bates-Thomas said the number of Type 2 diabetes diagnoses would not be considered high by today’s standards, the coalition was formed to address and educate Kentuckians about the increasing number of diagnoses and to help those already diagnosed.
“At that time, it was a point that we needed to address what was looming as an increase in incidents of Type 2 diabetes,” Bates-Thomas said.
Bates-Thomas said nearly 464,000 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with diabetes as of 2019. She said the work of the coalition and its education about Type 2 diabetes has most likely kept the number from increasing at a faster rate.
Unlike Type 1 diabetes, which is inherited, Type 2 diabetes can develop in people as they age, she said. If untreated, it can cause numerous health issues, primarily to a person’s vascular system, which includes the heart, eyes, kidneys and nerves. In extreme cases, it can lead to amputation.
“Type 2 diabetes is a condition where the body either doesn’t produce insulin or doesn’t produce enough insulin to meet the body’s needs,” Bates-Thomas said. “Insulin is like a key that opens cell’s doors and allows sugar, that’s circulating through the bloodstream from digested food. (Diabetes) doesn’t allow it to leave the bloodstream and enter the cells where it’s needed.”
The coalition has about nine partners, Bates-Thomas said, with the Green River District Health Department and Owensboro Health among those assisting in the mission. Around 2015, the coalition developed a board of directors comprised mostly by members of the community partners.
“They can be employers of our board members or active participants in terms of their support,” Bates-Thomas said. “Pretty much every one of our partners is represented by a board member. Those partners had an interest in diabetes and were hoping to reduce not only the incidents of diabetes that would impact the community, but would also help improve the lives of people who had been diagnosed with diabetes.”
The coalition helps people in the community who are living with diabetes through its “patient assistance program” that connects patients with cost-effective medication, classes and support groups.
Currently, the coalition only serves Owensboro and Daviess County, but Bates-Thomas said that does not inhibit others from joining if they need help.
“Certainly anyone outside of the area is welcome to attend our programs when they’re offered,” she said.
On Aug. 4, the coalition is set to host its “delayed 25th anniversary” at the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market at the corner of Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street.
She said the celebration is still being planned, taking into consideration the latest COVID information, but will hopefully include a chef preparing healthy food samples and more.
“Other community partners there (will) share information on staying fit and healthy and information from the Diabetes Resource Center at the Healthpark,” Bates-Thomas said, “in addition to the vendors who will have fresh produce and other food items.”
Bates-Thomas said the choice to partner with the local farmers market was easy.
“The opportunity ... really was just a good fit for two community nonprofits,” she said.
Bates-Thomas said each individual can make healthy choices to limit their risk of developing diabetes, from the foods they eat to the activities they choose to do.
“It isn’t a matter of giving things up,” she said. “It’s a matter of making the healthy choice.”
