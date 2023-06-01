ANTHONY COBB

Owensboro resident Anthony Cobb stands Wednesday on the second-story outdoor patio at the James L. Yates American Legion Post No. 9, where he serves as the first vice commander.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Since making Owensboro his home in the late 1980s, Henderson County native Anthony Cobb has found ways to make an impact.

A veteran of the Persian Gulf War, he was with the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division and attained the rank of sergeant. He has been the former chaplain for the Owensboro Police Department and the local Fraternal Order of Police, a former pastor for Wing Avenue Baptist Church and a former Daviess County deputy constable.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.