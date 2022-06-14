Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Cole Swindell will make his way to the Owensboro Sportscenter as part of his “Back Down To The Bar” tour.
The concert will take place starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, where Swindell will be joined by special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe.
Growing up in Bronwood, Georgia, Swindell had his first run in with the country music scene when he met fellow country artist Luke Bryan while Swindell was enrolled at Georgia Southern University.
After leaving college in 2007, Swindell eventually moved out to Nashville to be Bryan’s “merch guy” for three years while writing his own songs in his spare time.
Swindell landed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2010 and began to write songs for acts like Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line before releasing his own song “Chillin’ It” independently in 2013, leading to him signing with Warner Music Nashville.
His 2014 self-titled debut album hit the top five on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, while also reaching number two on the country album charts and was eventually certified platinum.
Since then, Swindell released three more albums “You Should Be Here,” “All of It” and his most recent “Stereotype,” which was released in April.
His song “Break Up in the End,” written by Jon Nite, Jessie Jo Dillon and Chase McGill, was nominated for “Best Country Song” at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019, garnering his first and currently sole nomination in his career.
Tickets will be on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
They can be purchased online at owensborotickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office or by calling 270-297-9932.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.