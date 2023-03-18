Whether or not they grow or ever grew tobacco, most farmers in this area are very aware of the destructive disease black shank, caused by phytophthora parasitica. There are two races of black shank common to our soils, and, fortunately, resistance to the disease has been bred into many of the popular tobacco varieties grown today. Plants grow well at the beginning of the season but upon infection will yellow, wilt and eventually die or yield very little.

Soybeans may also become infected with a species of phytophthora, phytophthora sojae. While the phytophthora that infects soybeans doesn’t have a clever name like black shank, it too is a root and stem disease which can infect the plant at any time during the growing season, and symptoms are initially expressed as wilting plants which will eventually die. Phytophthora doesn’t occur often in soybeans but can be very destructive when it does. Infection soon after emergence can lead to seedling death, requiring replanting while infection later in the season can cause significant stand loss in plants up to R3 stage. Phytophthora root and stem rot can infect plants at any stage and results in wilting, root rot and stem rot. Like black shank in tobacco, plants will have a dark lesion that begins at the roots and moves up the stem.

