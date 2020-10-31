Ben Cecil makes his living as an Owensboro firefighter and as a real estate appraiser.
However, Cecil, 39, has another skill set, or what he calls “a weird gift” for stand-up comedy, that he uses to raise money for local charities.
“It’s enabled me to raise more money for worthy causes than what I could afford to donate myself,” said Cecil, who’s been performing for the past nine years. “That’s why I say it’s a weird, unique gift, and that the Lord has used jokes — some of them very immature — to support very gospel-centered charities and worthy causes in our community.”
Cecil’s commitment to using his comedic talent for charity will again be put on display at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Friends of Sinners 11th annual banquet at Owensboro Christian Church. It will be held in-person and virtually.
Jordan Wilson, FOS development director, said the idea to invite Cecil to be the featured speaker is a purposeful break from the norm.
“For the past 10 years, we would have a guest speaker come with something deep and inspirational to touch your heart,” Wilson said. “We’re going a total 180 this year. We think that we need it. We think that people have been just depressed, locked down and restricted. So we think this will really boost morale.”
Cecil describes himself as “a comedian who happens to be Christian,” likening himself to a singer who’s Christian but maybe sings love tunes along with worship songs.
“I don’t use profanity in my act because I don’t use profanity in my life,” Cecil said. “…To me, going the shock value route is almost lazy because if they say something really terrible they’re almost guaranteed a reaction.”
Comedic CallingCecil’s fascination with stand-up comedy started in high school. He was inspired by comedians such as Gallagher, Sinbad and Bill Cosby “before we knew all the bad stuff,” Cecil added.
Cecil, however, said being a stand-up comedian didn’t seem like a practical endeavor.
“Deep down, I always thought that it was something I would love to do but it seemed so far-fetched,” Cecil said. “It was like me saying I’d like to play in the NBA someday.”
But even into adulthood and after getting married, Cecil never gave up on the stand-up comedian dream.
Cecil said he followed the lead of comedian Drew Carey who used a book to learn how to perform stand-up comedy.
“I thought, ‘Well, I can do that,’ ” Cecil said. “So I went to Books-A-Million and found a book about how to do stand-up comedy.”
In 2011, Cecil eventually approached his church about hosting a fundraiser to financially help families looking to adopt. And as part of that event, he would perform his stand-up act for the first time.
“I thought if I’m terrible, people would be like ‘At least it went to a good cause; we wasted our evening on this guy but at least we’re going to help some families.’ That was my safety net,” Cecil said.
Typically, comedians starting out will perfect their jokes over time in three- to five-minute sets.
Cecil said he did the opposite in an extreme way for his inaugural comedy act.
“My first show was an hour and 20 minutes long, and I had no idea if anyone would laugh at any of it,” Cecil said. “I hadn’t tested any of it.”
During that same show, he would also perform in front of a crowd of 400.
“I thought I’d do this one time as part of my dream; a couple dozen of my family members would show up and that would be it,” Cecil said.
Instead, Cecil’s performance went better than he expected, and from there he has helped multiple local charities raise thousands of dollars over the years.
Along with charities, he’s performed at marriage retreats, pastor conferences and corporate events.
Cecil said he’ll pull out old material and tailor it to his crowds when not performing in Owensboro.
“It’s different when a business cuts me a check to perform for people who’ve never seen me before,” he said.
But for a local event such as the FOS banquet, Cecil said he feels obligated to write new material.
Cecil said he doesn’t want to be restricted to certain topics — even serious ones — where humor can be found. That means COVID-19, politics, addiction and church jokes are on the table.
“It’s a challenge because I never want to sound preachy,” Cecil said. “I’m the guy who’s supposed to make you laugh about yourself.”
Tickets are $50 per person or $400 for a virtual sponsorship of eight. The virtual event will be aired live via a private Facebook link. Anyone interested in purchasing the virtual package or attending in-person can do so by going to the FOS website — friendofsinner.org — and using the gift description box to state which package is being purchased.
