Owensboro native Chris Abell grew up in a family that “loves music.”
And while it makes sense the 29-year-old is finding his footing as a singer and guitarist, Abell didn’t think becoming a musician was in the cards.
“My mom signed me up for piano actually without me asking. I was actually pretty ticked; I wanted to stay home and play Pokémon,” he joked.
But he ended up “falling in love with it.”
“I had a great teacher here in town and he helped me pick music that interested me,” Abell said.
But by time Abell entered the fifth grade, he pivoted toward another instrument after watching the Nickelodeon teen sitcom “Drake & Josh” and saw one of the main stars, Drake Bell, playing guitar.
“I thought it was the coolest thing in the world,” he said. “So for Christmas my fifth-grade year, I asked for a guitar and I’ve been playing ever since.
“I’ve played a lot of instruments over the years, but the guitar has always been kind of my love. … As soon as I picked up the guitar, I quit the piano.”
Abell said his parents were supportive of his interest and helped expose him to different guitar players by purchasing a variety of rock CDs and DVDs. They even got Abell a subscription to Guitar World magazine.
“... They just immersed me in it in every way possible,” he said.
Abell got his start performing growing up in Owensboro Christian Church in the company of local musicians such as Danny Fulkerson, current member of Rack ‘Em Leon, bass player Sterling Miller, along with Drew Aud, Ryan Clark, Coty Burton and D.J. Brown — who have gone on to form the country rock band Insulated.
When Aud, Clark, Burton and Brown decided to focus on music outside of the youth ministry, Abell said it “paved the way” for him to get more exposure and experience.
“At 17 years old, I (was) in front of 800 people during a service and playing and feeling pretty comfortable with it,” Abell said. “That was kind of the first time that I was like … I really love entertaining people and seeing people smile when I’m playing for them.”
After graduating from Apollo High School in 2012, Abell headed off to Murray State University with the intention of majoring in psychology before deciding on music education about halfway through his first year.
“I kind of dealt with a little bit of imposter syndrome with performing, and a lot of that hindered me growing as a guitar player earlier on,” Abell said. “I was pretty solid and I had a lot of knowledge of the instrument, how to play … but I was like: ‘I could never make a living performing.’ ”
Despite the switch, Abell chose to study tuba music at first.
It also turned out to be a short-lived decision.
“I had a jazz professor call me, and he (went): ‘Why are you not majoring in guitar?’ And I was like, ‘People don’t respect guitar players in academia …,’ ” Abell said. “And he said: ‘Well, make them respect you ….’ ”
Eventually, Abell made his way back to his roots and studied classical and jazz guitar.
During this time, Abell secured a spot with the 100th Army Band, 81st Readiness Division and co-founded the indie-folk band Little By Little.
By then, Abell found his groove.
“... Over time, it just built,” he said. “... I think a lot of it … was having the confidence in my abilities and in my individuality as a musician that I didn’t have the first 24 years of my life.”
Since 2018, Abell has been employed as a music teacher with Owensboro Public Schools district.
But it was around then he was exploring what he wanted to pursue in terms of his progression as an artist.
“I was already hooked on Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers and kind of the Kentucky music scene that was starting to grow,” he said.
Abell also started to get into the progressive bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles before seeing Grammy-winning artist Billy Strings live that gave Abell a “reignition of my passion” for guitar.
“Once I started teaching, I was gigging for a little bit and then I kind of stopped as life started picking up and I ultimately just stopped playing a lot of guitar all together …,” he said. “But then, seeing what Billy was doing and seeing Bryan Sutton with Béla Fleck at the (Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum) a couple of years ago, I was like: ‘Oh, I can do that; and I want to do that.’
“I went home after that night after the Béla Fleck show, and I played for three hours and (was) just learning fiddle tunes and looking up different bluegrass breaks. I would go on every day playing guitar for at least an hour ….”
With his newfound love of bluegrass and country music, Abell recently formed the group Chris Abell & The Lowland Ramblers while Abell has been making a name for himself in the local scene as the host of open mic nights every Sunday at the Brew Bridge.
For Abell, hosting a platform like the open mics has helped him with “shedding this shell that’s held me back … for so long” while also having the opportunity to encourage and support people trying their hand at music.
“... I’ve already had a bunch of people come in and (say): ‘Well, this is my first time playing’ and (I’m) like: ‘Hey, you’re gonna do great. Just do exactly what you’ve done; and if you make a mistake, keep going because no one knows except you,” Abell said.
Regardless of where music takes him next, Abell has no plans of straying away from what brings him joy.
“(It’s) the love for it and the connection with other people, because that’s what music is at the end of the day — it’s humanity,” he said. “We’re all musicians in some way shape-or-form. We all participate in it. That’s what keeps me going.”
