CHRIS ABELL DOM

Chris Abell performs on stage during the “PorchFest Jam Session” on Sunday at Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro native Chris Abell grew up in a family that “loves music.”

And while it makes sense the 29-year-old is finding his footing as a singer and guitarist, Abell didn’t think becoming a musician was in the cards.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.