Why are the needles falling off of blue and Norway spruces?
This unfortunately common question is explained by Dr. Nicole Gauthier, University of Kentucky Extension plant pathologist, and Kim Leonberger, extension associate.
Common stresses and diseases are associated with these trees.
Typically, spruce trees retain their needles for several years. Usually needle drop is hardly noticeable without careful examination of the inner branches where a few scattered three-year-old needles may turn yellow and drop in late spring or early summer.
Normal needle drop occurs seasonally and can vary from tree to tree and year to year.
Yellowing, browning, shedding of current and especially last year’s needles, twig and branch dieback, and death of limbs are symptoms of problems on the blue spruce.
There are different reasons for these symptoms. Many problems are made worse by environmental stresses such as growing in heavy soil, poor drainage, or dry conditions.
Dry conditions can cause spruce needle yellowing and loss followed by tree decline. Blue spruces are especially affected. Sometimes spruce trees are planted in the wrong place and, as they get larger, do not have enough space for optimal root development.
Small rooting space in an urban environment, essentially for conifers, mimics drought conditions even when there is adequate rainfall or watering.
An infestation of spruce spider mites can cause yellow, sticky needles. Spider mites often build up in dry weather so it will be something to watch for as the weather changes.
The needles become off-color, generally stippled, and gradually turn yellow. Light webbing is associated with heavy mite infestations. If mites are suspected, hold a white sheet of paper under a branch and sharply tap the branch. Look closely for small moving mites on the white paper.
Seasonal needle drop may be confused with needle loss due to spider mite damage.
Environmental conditions such as rainy and wet weather create suitable situations for diseases to develop. Needle cast, caused by the fungus Rhizosphaera kalkhoffii, results in the disease symptoms of yellowing on one-year or older needles in summer, which later turn purplish or brown and fall within a few weeks.
The lower limbs are left bare. However, it may take fifteen months after the initial disease infection for the needles to fall. Therefore, needles dropping in the spring of 2021 could be the result of infections that occurred in early spring 2020 which was fairly wet and promoted disease development.
Needles infected with the fungus Rhizosphaera kalkhoffii may contain a dark spherical structure called a pycnidium. This is where spores of the fungus develop to infect more needles.
A hand lens can be used to see rows of pycnidia protruding through the stomata lined up on the needle. These rows are fairly diagnostic for this disease. Affected branches eventually die if Rhizosphaera needle cast disease appears for several years in succession.
The fallen needles serve as a source of the inoculum or spores for the following spring. It is important to practice good sanitation and remove as many needles as possible from the area.
Stigmina needle cast, caused by the fungi stigmina sp., has also been observed on shedding spruce needles. The needle symptoms and signs for this disease are almost identical to those of Rhizosphaera.
Stigmina produces dark spore-bearing structures in the needle stomata, but under a hand lens or a dissecting microscope they appear “bushy” compared to the compact pycnidia of Rhizosphaera.
Another disease associated with spruces is Cytospora canker, caused by the fungus Cytospora kunzei. This disease is commonly found on spruce trees growing in landscapes and is most noticeable on trees over 20 years old.
Cankers may begin at the base of small twigs and develop into elliptic-shaped cankers or sunken areas.
It is often noticed first on the lower branches with canker formation associated with a white resin appearing on the infected branches or trunk. As the canker enlarges, the branch is girdled and killed.
Needles on affected branches can appear purple at first and then turn brown as they die. Trees growing under stressful urban conditions are most vulnerable to Cytospora canker.
Wounding by equipment such as weed eaters, construction damage, or insect injury can also contribute to Cytospora canker.
The health of spruce trees is enhanced by providing good growing conditions. Provide one inch of water per week during times of drought and avoid wetting the foliage.
Another good practice is to mulch underneath the trees to retain moisture. Grass competes with tree roots and can actually contribute to water stress on the trees.
Prune out diseased and dying branches when plants are dry and take them away for burial or burning when allowed. Pruning tools should be sterilized with 70% alcohol between each cut to avoid spreading a disease.
If needle cast disease has been diagnosed on a sample from the tree, a spring treatment with a chlorothalonil-based fungicide may provide protection.
Timing of the treatment should correspond with needle emergence in the spring and be repeated as necessary until full needle emergence has occurred.
Another tip is to avoid unnecessary trunk or branch injuries. Keep the plants healthy and maintain plant vigor.
For more information about problems with blue spruce and Norway spruce trees, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip
Check spruces for spider mites in the late fall and early spring. There are cool-season mites that affect these trees.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
