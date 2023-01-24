It was early on in life that Owensboro’s Abby Clayton seemed to have found a calling in the performing arts.
“(My family and I) lived in Louisville for the first four years of my life (and) when I was like 2 or 3, they took me to see the Louisville Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ ” Clayton, 22, said. “And according to my mother, I was so just enchanted by what was happening on stage.”
Clayton apparently said something to her mother that stuck.
“I was pointing at (the person playing) Marie on stage and said, ‘Mom, I’m gonna be on stage one day,’ ” she said.
It wasn’t too long after that Clayton was enrolled in dance classes. She continued to take up the art form when she moved to Owensboro at the age of 4 at Johnson’s Dance Studio until the seventh grade when Clayton decided to focus on playing trumpet for the school band.
But it was when Clayton entered Daviess County High School that she made her mark with singing and theatre, thanks to the encouragement of choir director and church friend Candy Miller.
Clayton said she had initial fears of singing as a featured soloist before being asked by her band director to sing a piece for the jazz band.
By her senior year, Clayton received her first leading role playing Maria in “The Sound of Music” — a year that she described as a busy time with still being involved with band ensembles and different choirs.
“I was doing like seven different things at once,” she laughed.
Earning the lead role was exciting and scary, Clayton said, who was still getting used to performing front and center.
But she said the experience was well worth it.
“It was just so fun,” she said. “It was awesome.”
After high school graduation, Clayton enrolled at Murray State University to study music education.
But it was during the summer of 2018 when Clayton was part of Encore Musicals’ production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” that she realized what she truly wanted.
“That was when I was like, ‘Hmm, maybe I don’t want to do music education,’ ” Clayton said.
Clayton then transferred to Northern Kentucky University in the spring of 2020 to be part of its established and seasoned musical theatre program.
“I wanted to learn from people who knew the degree and knew the process,” she said. “I did the musicals in high school, and I kept listening to cast album, after cast album, after cast album; and the feeling of listening to it and doing it on stage, the joy that it brings me — nothing else in my life kind of gives me that same feeling.”
Clayton had goals after graduation of finding opportunities in bigger cities and regions to expand her résumé, but much of that changed when COVID hit just months after arriving at NKU and had to return home for a brief period of time.
By the time she graduated, Clayton felt discouraged as she did not get cast during her time in the program, but was able to find solace within the Owensboro theatre world.
Since returning home, Clayton has been involved with programs with Encore, RiverPark Center, Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, Bluegrass Community Theatre and Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Oak Island Theatre.
“There’s just something about community theatre that I love,” she said. “I love our community and I love the people in it so much. I’m getting the joy and satisfaction out of doing (it).”
Another avenue Clayton has explored is portraying the Rose Princess at events through Magical Memories Character Co. — something Clayton has really enjoyed.
“It’s so much fun just to kind of play pretend (and) to play dress-up with all these little kids,” she said, “They’re so excited to see you and it’s just really sweet to get to experience that as an adult because adults don’t get to do dress-up very often, they don’t get play pretend anymore.
“It’s kind of cathartic because you get to be a kid again. Who doesn’t want to experience that every now and again?”
Clayton has also ended up being able to marry both her initial teaching endeavors and performing skills when she was hired to lead the new theatre and dance program at Owensboro Innovation Middle School (iMiddle).
“It was a funny little full-circle moment,” Clayton laughed. “... I’m getting the best of both of the things that I was passionate about.”
While Clayton still has time to explore her options in the performing sector, she’s content where she’s at in her life.
“I really appreciate the road I get to go down,” she said. “I’m kind of letting the current take me where it’s taking me.”
And regardless of what role she takes on each day, Clayton still finds purpose in all of it.
“For me, doing performance, passing on the love of it for the next generation and doing it in my personal life on the side is the thing that just makes me so ridiculously happy,” she said.
