Just as education is more than reading, writing and arithmetic, Educators in the Workplace is more than taking tours and visiting local businesses.
Connecting high school, middle school and post-secondary educators with area business leaders builds a much-needed bridge between education and profession.
The educators’ immersion into the workplace provides a unique perspective outside the typical classroom setting to ultimately give their students a better understanding about workforce programs and opportunities available in the Greater Owensboro region.
Likewise, the employers get to meet and talk with the educators who are preparing their future labor force.
Chris Anderson, fourth-generation owner of Sun Windows, shared his perspective as an employer and shared information about the jobs available within the company. As we toured the facility, we witnessed a diverse population and learned about benefits beyond salary.
Aaron Abbott, the plant manager of Sun Windows, greeted each employee by name and even introduced us to an employee who told us how he started at Sun Windows part-time during the summers and is now utilizing the GO CAREERS program through a partnership between Sun Windows and Owensboro Community and Technical College. He explained that he works three days per week at Sun Windows and spends the other two days focusing on completing his accounting degree.
This partnership allows employees to work towards their goals while also contributing to a stronger workforce for Owensboro.
During the pandemic, Mizkan made it a priority to provide a meal each week for employees and their families. This action helped to bolster our local economy, supporting local restaurants and small businesses who were struggling because of the global pandemic.
This may be just one of the many reasons that there were many employees that we met throughout the tour who had been employed at Mizkan for decades. Aside from the impressive retention, Joe Brand, human resource manager at Mizkan, seems to give the same commitment to quality with his employees as he does to making delicious spaghetti sauce.
The first session of Educators in the Workplace was a wonderful opportunity to witness classroom practices colliding with workplace tasks. Our community is blessed to have such talented educators who are dedicated to enhancing the lives of their students.
Their commitment to building bridges between our students and the workforce will have a positive impact on our society for generations to come.
Ashtin Warren is director of Talent Programs for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
