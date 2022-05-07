Blessed Sacrament Chapel at 602 Sycamore St. isn’t the most visible of the churches within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro.
But for longtime members Layson Brooks and Carol Hatchett, the 74-year-old neighborhood church has played an important part in their lives and faith.
“When I started coming here in 1954, all the Black Catholic families went to this church here,” Brooks said. “I’m 74 years old, and this has always been my parish. My parents weren’t Catholic, but I was sent to school here.”
Hatchett, 76, said she attended the school and the church as a child but didn’t convert to Catholicism until 1989.
“I was always here on Sunday, and then after Mass, I would go to the Baptist church,” Hatchett said. “That’s because my parents were not Catholic. Actually, my grandfather was Catholic, and he went here. But my heart always belonged here, because I guess it’s where I went to school from kindergarten on.”
Although Blessed Sacrament Chapel wasn’t built until 1948, the neighborhood and the Black community that surrounded it became a mission area for the Diocese in 1940. The Most Rev. Francis Cotton, who was bishop then, assigned the Rev. Robert Connor to evangelize in the Black community.
By 1946, the Blessed Sacrament School for K-12 grades was established for Black students, and two years later the chapel was constructed.
During this period of segregation, Black Catholics could attend the nearby Saint Stephen Cathedral but were restricted to the balcony.
After the chapel was opened, it became the first Black Catholic church in the Diocese. And along with the school that held Christmas plays, pageants, bingo and other activities, Blessed Sacrament hosted what was considered among the largest picnics in the city and county — the Emancipation Day Picnic held on the first Saturday in August.
Brooks and Hatchett said it was an event that drew people from inside and outside the county.
“This parish has been an intricate part of this community — the fish fries — and one of the highlights of the summer is what everybody called the Catholic school picnic,” Brooks said. “It was a celebration.”
After segregation ended in 1964, the school closed and the chapel followed two years later. The building was leased as a museum for a period of time before being reopened in 1976 as the Fr. Connor Center, which offered Sunday Mass and community outreach.
Brooks said he no longer views Blessed Sacrament as a Black church.
“I’ve tried to get away from calling it a predominantly Black church, even though that was the original intention of it,” Brooks said. “It’s not that now. It’s a Catholic church that happens to be in a Black neighborhood. Our membership is multiracial now.”
Sister Jeannette Fennewald, who has been the chapel’s parish life coordinator for about seven years, said the church draws between 60 to 80 people for its Sunday Mass, which is conducted by the Rev. John Thomas — the rector of Saint Stephen Cathedral.
“Our emphasis is to be a welcoming, hospitable group that’s worshipping God,” Fennewald said. “We’ve seen growth and a number of younger families coming, which is good.”
Fennewald said Blessed Sacrament is undergoing a stewardship drive to help fund capital projects.
The last major renovations were completed in 1985 when the current facade was added along with central air conditioning and a new roof.
“We’re trying to grow our membership; we’re doing some renovations; we’re expanding our sanctuary. We hope to start on it soon,” Fennewald said. “And then we’re going to replace the windows along with new flooring and new paint. So we have plans that we’re trying to move forward with.”
The chapel still holds its picnic on the first Saturday in August, puts on two fish fries a year and hosts a free community-wide Thanksgiving meal on the Sunday prior to the holiday.
Fennewald said she and the members are excited about the chapel’s future and its role in the community.
“This parish has seen a lot of changes,” Fennewald said, “but it’s trying to meet the needs of the people we serve.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
