One of the wonderful things about this community is the way it supports nonprofits.
I have been a part of a few such organizations — on the giving and receiving end. But, in my nearly 12 months with the Senior Community Center, I have been overwhelmed by the support and outpouring from various business and organizations in our community.
I use the hashtag #communitysupportingcommunity frequently in our social media posts because it’s true and encouraging!
This fall, we have been blessed with help from the Greater Owensboro Realtors Association and Baird Private Wealth Management. GO Realtors staff first provided an ice cream sundae bar for our seniors in early September.
And they returned in late September to move our food pantry to a new location within the Senior Center and provided a generous donation that allowed us to stock the Food Pantry for the winter months. We were blown away!
In October, we were the beneficiary of the Baird Gives Back program, sponsored by Baird Private Wealth Management teams here in Owensboro. These men and women helped us package Meals on Wheels for the approximately 380 who we deliver to daily; serve our congregate lunch; and put a second coat of paint on our new employee breakroom.
Our sense was that it was a wonderful experience for everyone involved — about 20 in total — and gave them a new perspective on the vital services we provide. We’re hoping they’ll come back and help deliver the meals!
And then just last week, we held our annual Halloween brunch and bingo in person ... something we weren’t able to do in 2020. Many people — seniors and staff alike — dressed up in costume and we enjoyed a delicious brunch prepared by CareTenders, Signature Health Hillcrest and Hermitage Nursing Homes.
Lifeline with Owensboro Health sponsored the prizes for the costume contest, and the Messenger-Inquirer photographer just happened to show up that day, so he got some great photos, including a picture of the winner, Dana Hoff!
Our Thanksgiving lunch on Nov. 17 is coming together to be a very special event. It’s a joint partnership between Encompass Health Deaconess Rehab Hospital, CherriCare, TimeSavers, Intrepid Healthcare at Home, and Hospice and Pallative Care of Western Kentucky, who are providing food from Ole South Barbecue. Bingo will be at 10 a.m. and Thanksgiving lunch will follow at 11 a.m. All of our sponsors will provide special bingo prizes.
We are asking folks to register to make sure we have enough food and seats. (We had to set up extra chairs and tables for the Halloween bash!) You can do so at the Senior Center when you check in or call us at 270-687-4640 and ask for either Tiffanye or Whitney. The Thanksgiving lunch will replace our congregate meal for that day.
Another community supporting us is the Owensboro branch of the University of Louisville School of Nursing. Third semester students have been researching “elder abuse” and will present their findings on Thursday, Nov 4, at 12 noon and at 1 p.m. The event is open to everyone — seniors, family members, friends, staff, volunteers, and interested community.
This is a topic that sadly doesn’t get much coverage, so we’re hoping to shine some light on it and provide tools for anyone who cares for, helps out with, or lives with or close to a senior adult. We hope there will be a great turnout for this important topic. On Nov. 30, UL nursing students will return for another presentation for staff, seniors, volunteers and anyone interested regarding their Global Public Health Practicum Project, which should also be very informative. That also starts at noon.
For those already thinking about Christmas shopping, please don’t forget the Pin Cushion Gift Shop inside the Senior Center. The shop has beautiful, hand-crafted items, such as Barbie and other doll clothes, wine corks, cards, jewelry, hair bows, blankets, wreaths and many other items, at very reasonable prices. It’s open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, but we can also accommodate shoppers at other times for the holiday season. As the Chamber of Commerce encourages us … shop local.
The holiday season is always a wonderful time for giving, encouraging and supporting each other, but we have experienced that all year long. The Senior Community Center exists to provide and coordinate services and social activities for seniors that enhance their dignity, improve their independence, and encourage their involvement in the community. We can’t do it alone. We are grateful and thankful for the many community partners that come alongside us to ensure this happens for our greatest generation.
Becky Barnhart is the executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
