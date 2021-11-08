Soil pH correction is one of the fundamental keys to optimize nutrient availability for crop growth, enhance the effectiveness of soil residual herbicides and promote ideal conditions for earthworms and soil microbial activity.
Because it is so important, I suggest budgeting for lime addition at least once every five years on all of your acreage or lime on 20% of land every year for large acreage farm businesses.
When a soil test pH comes back 6.2 or lower, it is time to lime; waiting until it is lower may result in reduced productivity before pH increases. This rule of thumb applies to all crops and forages in our area.
Each year I receive questions about low soil pH. Can the liquid calcium product seen on the internet save me money and work as well?
My pH is 5.5 and I’m setting tobacco this week, how much pelleted lime do I need? My pH is 5.6 but my buffer pH is 6.4, so I’m OK, right?
First and most importantly, buffer pH is reported on soil test results, but is only important for making your own lime recommendation.
Water pH, reported in addition to buffer pH, is the measure of your soil’s acidity and is the pH to know in determining if lime is needed. If lime is needed you can use buffer pH to determine a liming rate, or simply use the recommendation from the lab results. Regarding the magic products that “fix” soil pH with only a few ounces or pounds per acre, they don’t work.
So what about pelleted lime, when and where is it applicable? It’s first important to understand the difference.
Ag-lime is ground limestone quarry limestone. Pelleted lime is finely ground limestone quarry limestone bonded into pellets.
The average relative neutralizing value (RNV) of ag-lime is 60%, the average RNV of pelleted lime is nearly 98%. There can be a wide range in quality and particle size of ag-lime, pelleted lime is fairly consistent.
The typical cost for ag-lime hauled and spread is $25/ton, the typical cost for pelleted lime is $150/ton.
The higher cost of pelleted lime is justified by product consistency, high RNV, and claims of faster soil reaction than ag-lime and 5-10 times greater neutralizing ability than ag-lime.
The product was put to the test by research conducted by University of Kentucky Tobacco researchers, Dr. Bob Pearce and Jack Zeleznick. The research was done in 2016 but is still just as relevant today.
They began with a Maury silt loam soil testing 5.7 pH on April 19. Soil test recommendations called for 2.25 tons/acre of ag-lime. Their treatments were applications of 3.6 and 1.8 tons/acre of ag-lime and 0.5 and 0.25 tons/acre of pelleted lime applied on April 19. They applied 350 units of nitrogen in urea form before planting tobacco in the study field.
Soil water pH six weeks after adding fertilizer was 5.2 where no lime was applied. 6.6 where 3.6 t/a of ag lime was applied. 6.1 where 1.8 t/a of ag-lime was applied. 5.5 where 0.5 t/a of pelleted lime was applied and 5.4 where 0.25 t/a of pelleted lime was applied.
Soil water pH 13 months post liming was 5.5 where no lime was applied. 6.2 where 3.6 t/a of ag-lime was applied. 5.9 where 1.8 t/a of ag-lime was applied. 5.6 where 0.5 t/a of pelleted lime was applied and 5.6 where 0.25 t/a of pelleted lime was applied.
The result of this study indicated that even when applied late, within a month of planting, ag-lime resulted in a more rapid pH change than pelleted lime. It was concluded that the dust from 2-3 tons of ag-lime was more immediately effective than the 0.25 ton of pelleted lime. Ag-lime was more effective in counteracting the mid-season pH drop caused by adding nitrogen.
In most cases, ag-lime will be the better and more cost-effective option for growers than pelleted lime. The takeaway from this study revealed that even when up against the calendar to plant and no pH correction has been made, ag-lime is the better product to purchase for your investment and land.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
