Reading biographies and memoirs is a relatively new habit of mine, cultivated from the conviction that reading about generous, thoughtful and creative people will hopefully evoke some of those traits in me.
I recently re-reread “The Snowball,” the biography of the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett. In it, Alice Schroeder details Buffett’s earliest years, which were marked by two competing realities: the boy Buffett’s penchant for business and math and his failure to connect with other people in social settings.
He was endlessly brilliant with numbers and painfully shy with people.
At 15 years old, Buffett turned to the enduring wisdom of Dale Carnegie, after finding “How to Win Friends and Influence People” on his grandfather’s bookshelf.
Buffett devoured the best-seller and began experimenting with Carnegie’s techniques. Eventually he found that all of the book’s advice worked for him. His life began to change because of it. At 20, Buffett took the Carnegie course on public speaking. And to this day, he proudly displays his diploma from that program on his wall in Omaha.
Naturally, I read it myself, and was genuinely surprised to find that it speaks as relevantly now as it ever did about the importance of honoring, listening well and connecting with people on their own terms in order to find common ground on which to build healthy, life-giving relationships. From there comes the possibility of becoming an influential leader.
At the top of the long and lustrous list of ways to be winsome in order to exert influence and become an effective leader — I was not surprised to discover this: “Principle #1: Don’t Criticize, Condemn, or Complain.”
Criticism breeds defensiveness, making relationships fragile. I agree.
Condemnation comes from a judgmental place, leaving others to feel unsafe in your presence. Another great point.
But what struck me most? “Don’t complain.”
I have said before that there appears to be an epidemic of negativity in our culture, and an ever-present and dangerous symptom of that is the amount of complaining that goes on in any given place at any given time on any given day.
Research shows that most people complain about once each minute in the course of routine conversation. We do it because it feels good; it scratches an itch. But it isn’t good for us (or others), and we should stop.
Why? It’s unbecoming for one thing. It’s counter-productive, for another. And it’s inefficient, futile and bad for your health. Literally.
First, complaining can damage your brain.
Your brain is an amazing thing. And it loves to “work smarter, not harder;” it is incredibly efficient. When you repeat a thought pattern or a certain behavior, your brain builds a bridge to make it easier to repeat that thought or action the next time. Neurons branch out toward one another to make the synapse that facilitates that thought easier to transmit information again.
As scientists say: Neurons that fire together, wire together.
Your brain makes it so easy to do the same thing over and over again that eventually you don’t even realize you’re doing it. This is why people who tend to be negative a lot have a hard time changing. They don’t even recognize it is happening.
Their brain has adjusted to enable them to be that way.
Since repeated complaining makes it easier to complain again the next time, you later find it “easier” to be negative and petty than hopeful and positive. Negativity becomes your default setting, and this changes how people perceive you.
Now you’re known as The Complainer.
But don’t blame your brain. It just simplified what you were already doing.
Do it long enough and, as Stanford researchers show, it will shrink your hippocampus, an area of your brain that is essential to problem-solving and intelligent thought.
You know what else shrinks your hippocampus? Alzheimer’s.
Second, complaining is bad for more than just your brain. Increased negativity leads to your body’s release of the stress hormone cortisol, which is what shifts you into fight-or-flight mode, directing oxygen, blood and all your energy away from everything but the systems that are essential to immediate survival. One effect of cortisol, for instance, is to increase your blood pressure and blood sugar so that you’ll be prepared to either run for your life or defend yourself.
This constant flooding of cortisol into the body suppresses your immune system, thereby making you more susceptible to sickness and disease, like high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease and obesity. It can even make the brain more vulnerable to stroke.
Don’t worry. It’s not just you. It’s all of us.
Human beings are such social creatures that our brains naturally and unconsciously mimic the moods of those nearby. It is known as neuronal mirroring, and it is the basis of the gift we call empathy, being able to relate to another’s feelings.
The flip side is a lot like second-hand smoke. Misery loves company; complainers wants others to join in. And so we often do.
When someone is blowing cigarette smoke in your face, you would most likely distance yourself. You should do the same with complainers.
By all means, don’t stay close to avoid hurting their feelings. As they indulge in their destructive habit, they are most likely not considering yours.
So, we have a complaining problem. Now what?
I believe that, although complaining is habitual for many, it is a habit that can be broken. And I believe that these two things are the secret to breaking it.
First, cultivate a spirit of thanksgiving. An attitude of gratitude. Sound simple? It is. Scan your life, your relationships, your workplace, your children’s world, your partner’s presence and the daily news for what in them is positive, hope-filled, helpful.
Focusing on what is positive in your life, research shows, can reduce your cortisol levels by more than 20%.
When you feel the urge to complain, shift your focus to what is positive. That will become your new default setting, and you will be healthier for it.
Second, if you must complain, do it with a purpose and put your energy into creating a solution to the problem. Not only do you quit complaining, but you create a counter-script, a new perspective and an end to both the problem itself and to the need to complain about it.
When you refuse to complain, but give thanks and solve problems instead, you realize you are no helpless victim, but you are the hero in your own story. And, in the end, the life you save will be your own.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
