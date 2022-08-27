Reading biographies and memoirs is a relatively new habit of mine, cultivated from the conviction that reading about generous, thoughtful and creative people will hopefully evoke some of those traits in me.

I recently re-reread “The Snowball,” the biography of the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett. In it, Alice Schroeder details Buffett’s earliest years, which were marked by two competing realities: the boy Buffett’s penchant for business and math and his failure to connect with other people in social settings.

Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.

