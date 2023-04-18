EARLE AND ABEL DOM

Violinist Alfred Abel, left, and pianist Diane Earle will perform a duo recital at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building at Kentucky Wesleyan College as part of the Dr. Paul W. Hagan Chamber Music Series.

 Photo submitted

It was a little over 15 years ago when Dr. Diane Earle — musician, Owensboro Symphony pianist and professor emeritus of music at Kentucky Wesleyan College — met fellow musician Alfred Abel.

In September 2007, Earle was the featured piano soloist with the Owensboro Symphony performing Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto” when the regular concertmaster was not present.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.