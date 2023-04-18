It was a little over 15 years ago when Dr. Diane Earle — musician, Owensboro Symphony pianist and professor emeritus of music at Kentucky Wesleyan College — met fellow musician Alfred Abel.
In September 2007, Earle was the featured piano soloist with the Owensboro Symphony performing Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto” when the regular concertmaster was not present.
Earle explained Nicholas Palmer, then-conductor for the Owensboro Symphony and conductor of Lafayette Symphony Orchestra, reached out to Abel — a violinist from Indianapolis who currently holds the roles of concertmaster for LSO, music director for the Wabash College Chamber Orchestra, assistant principal second violin for the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, concertmaster for the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra and visiting artist at KWC — to come to play the rehearsals and concert.
Both Earle and Abel were impressed with each other’s talents from the start.
“... He was the closest musician to me and I couldn’t help but hear him because he played so beautifully, and I was like: ‘Woah, that was a gorgeous violin (played by a) violinist,’ ” Earle said.
“We rehearsed in the morning and there was a lunch break afterwards that was provided by the symphony, and I told her quite sincerely that she played the concerto as if it were chamber music. Many pianists and soloists just sort of go their own way when they perform, and expect the orchestra to tag along with them …,” Abel said, “but I always felt when she was playing the concerto that she was keenly aware of what was going on in the orchestra as well and bouncing off of that.
“... I complimented her on that and said, ‘It would really be fun to play chamber music with you.’ ”
About a month later, Earle and Abel decided to make that a reality.
Since then, Earle and Abel have grown a fan base performing two recitals per year since their first meeting, with the exception due to the coronavirus pandemic, as part of KWC’s Dr. Paul W. Hagan Chamber Music Series.
The next recital is scheduled for at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building on the KWC campus, where the pair will play music by Lalo, Brahms, Schumann, Dietrich and Gershwin/Heifetz.
The duo have also played other recitals in various venues in Kentucky and in other states like Indiana and Iowa.
Earle has even performed programs with Abel’s wife, viola player Colette, their son Benjamin, a violinist, and daughter Clara, who is a cellist.
“It’s kind of evolved from that accidental, kind of chance meeting,” Earle said. “... The audience picks up on the fact that we are really two people functioning as one unit presenting the music; and we are friendly — we smile at each other and we laugh at each other’s jokes. We just have a good time — and when we’re having a good time on stage, the audience is going to have a good time.”
But Earle said she and Abel have built a connection outside of the music.
“I was at their house the night before my dad died, and I remember sitting in their living room and talking about how sick my dad was, and how worried I was and how I sad I was because he was suffering,” she said. “And I remember just crying in their living room and having that trust and being able to really let loose.”
After Earle drove out to Canton, Ohio, to see her father one last time before he passed away in 2018, the first friend she called was Abel.
“I talked with him and his family, and it was just very comforting to know that he was thinking about me and he cared and was cheering me on; I think I’ve done the same for him,” she said. “Every time we get together, we share the good things in our lives and what’s troubling us …. We cheer each other on and we cheer each other up. It is a friendship that has grown over 15 years, and most people don’t have a lot of friendships that have lasted that long ….”
Throughout their partnership, Abel has been able to explore parts of the craft he hadn’t in some time.
“It’s been a really fun collaboration for me because all the way through my training on the violin (and) education in various places, I studied the violin repertoire. But then when I began to play professionally, it was pretty much exclusively orchestra music and also some trio and quartet music,” Abel said. “I didn’t really get an opportunity to play any of the sonata literature for violin and piano; just occasional reading sessions and that was about it.
“As soon as I started working with Diane, we began to build deeply into the shared literature for violin and piano; and over the last 15 years … we’ve covered a lot of the important repertoire and it’s been really fun to share that with the citizens of Owensboro ….”
And Abel said performing together is still exciting.
“I think we still get the same buzz from the music because we’re playing different music every concert. We haven’t repeated ourselves very much,” he said. “Since the music is new, it’s always a different experience; and even if we’re playing something for a second time, we have the chance to try a different kind of meaning in it.
“I think our energy and enthusiasm on stage does communicate itself, and it helps that the audience now is an audience of friends. We feel like we’re playing for people that we know and who come because they like the music and the music making.”
“We keep it fresh because we’re both intent on growing,” Earle said. “ … We love performing and taking this music and having it really bless the audience.”
The recital on Sunday is free and open to the public.
