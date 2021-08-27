Laura Dickinson has been having live performance withdrawals.
The Grammy and Emmy award winner vocalist will be satiated Saturday when she joins the Owensboro Symphony’s annual Concert on the Lawn at Kentucky Wesleyan College. The show was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
This year’s theme is “A Tribute to the Circus.”
Dickinson is known for her work on multiple Disney Channel programs, and she will be performing the song “Never Enough” from the movie “The Greatest Showman.” She said it’s been wonderful the past few months to return to live music, especially with orchestras.
“It’s been great to prepare for the concert and envision how it’s going to be,” she said. “I couldn’t be more excited and grateful I was asked to join (the Symphony).”
This show, she said, should be great for all audiences because it features songs from popular films. A show like this allows audiences who traditionally aren’t as interested in classical music to come out and see what their local symphony can do.
Shows like this make symphony and orchestral music more accessible, she said.
“This is kind of a broad appeal in that you will hear pieces you’ve heard before, and there will be more of a family atmosphere,” she said, citing the circus theme. “I think it’s a good kick off to get back into live performances.”
The entire world has been starved for that over the past year, she said.
“The science of what happens when people get together and create music” is magical, she said.
“To experience that, to listen to it, it’s such a natural endorphin. There’s been extra sadness throughout the pandemic because we haven’t been able to do this. It’s a part of our life that has been really missed.”
Troy Quinn, Owensboro Symphony music director and conductor, said he is thrilled to have the artistry of Dickinson join the group in the performance.
“I have worked with her in the studios of Los Angeles and she is one of our great singing talents,” he said.
Owensboro Symphony CEO Gwyn Payne said the Concert on the Lawn is a long-time tradition, and that Dickinson will bring “such a special dynamic to the concert this year.”
The concert is free and open to the public, and will include pre-concert activities for kids and families. There will also be food trucks present. Festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with music beginning at 7 p.m. on the front lawn of KWC, 3000 Frederica St.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and enjoy the concert. Those who are unvaccinated are asked to wear a mask if they are unable to social distance.
While reservations for table meal service are closed there will be food trucks on site.
U.S. Bank is sponsoring this event, and Dickinson’s performance is underwritten by Riley and John Hess.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.