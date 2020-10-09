Songwriting comes natural to Cameron Thompson, an Owensboro native who currently studies business management at the University of Kentucky.
Thompson is currently working on an album with local producer Matt Gray, of Gray Sky Music, that is slated to be released later this month or in mid-November. He previously released a single, “Kentucky Weather,” on YouTube, and has had some success with it. Since its July release, it has gotten more than 4,000 views on the platform.
He’s always been able to sing well, he said, but about a-year-and-a-half ago he picked up a guitar and started learning to play, as well as write lyrics.
“I have written about 15 songs total,” Thompson said, adding that his main inspiration is country musician Jason Aldean. “I try to relate my music to his and others who in the country-rock genre.”
One song, in particular, that means a lot to Thompson is titled “Letter To,” which is about his adoption story. The song explains how he feels toward his adopted family, and wraps up thanking God for adoption and what it has allows him to accomplish in life.
“That’s one of my favorite songs on the albums for sure,” he said.
Gray, who has been producing the album with Thompson for about seven months, said he is excited about it.
Every once in awhile, he said, a wonderful lyricist comes along. Thompson is that.
“He wrote all his songs on this album,” Gray said.
He likes to express himself through music, Gray said.
The album will be released on all digital formats, which is something a lot of artists are doing lately. The days of cutting a mix tape or creating CDs for sale is becoming obsolete, Gray said, and “you have to learn to adapt.”
Thompson will be utilizing some online marketing tools to share the album on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and what Gray called “the whole nine.”
Gray also said he is honored to work with Thompson.
“I think it’s been a great learning process for him, and I always like being a part of that, especially working with young people. I am very impressed with how deep he is with some of his thought processes and things. He has some good material in there.”
Thompson graduated from Owensboro High School in May and said the end-goal for this album is for it to get noticed. He plans to move to Nashville after graduating college and “take it all the way to the top.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
