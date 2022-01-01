Looks can be deceiving.
The beautiful apple photos in catalogs make it look easy to grow them. However, before planting apple trees in the backyard, consider the management time required to produce quality apples. Time and commitment are necessary to apply fungicides and prune the trees.
According to Dr. Nicole Ward Gauthier, University of Kentucky Extension plant pathology specialist, planting disease-resistant varieties reduces the risk of disease and the need to apply preventative fungicides.
The common diseases that have a severe impact on apple trees and the fruit include fire blight, apple scab, cedar apple rust, and powdery mildew. By planting disease-resistant varieties, their care is a little easier in regard to disease control as compared to other varieties. Some of the minimal pesticide varieties, which will usually mature their fruit with fewer pesticide applications, are listed in this article.
Growing conditions needed to successfully produce apples include well-drained soil of adequate depth; a location where the air does not stagnate in order to avoid late spring frosts; a location in full sun; varieties of apples adapted to Kentucky; varieties with some disease resistance; adequate control of weeds, diseases, and insects; and time to give your apple orchard the care it needs. By not meeting these requirements, you may be disappointed with the results.
Also, keep in mind that earlier maturing apples are generally harvested before serious pest problems develop. Earlier maturing varieties also require fewer applications of fungicides and insecticides than later maturing ones because of the shorter ripening time period. Generally, after the apples have been picked, fungicide and insecticide applications stop.
A term to look for in the description of an apple cultivar regarding diseases is resistant. Resistant means that the cultivar has the ability to limit, entirely or to some degree, the development of the disease-causing organism.
A minimal pesticide variety example is Pristine. It matures in early to mid-July. It makes excellent applesauce. Skin color is light yellow with a red blush. Pristine is very resistant to apple scab.
Redfree is a firm, juicy summer apple maturing around the middle to end of July. The skin color is red. It is very resistant to apple scab and cedar apple rust.
Liberty has fruit similar to McIntosh. It is crisp and juicy with yellowish flesh and tart flavor at harvest. Skin color is red. This variety matures from late August to early September. Liberty is very resistant to apple scab, and resistant to cedar apple rust and fire blight.
Spartan is a firm Mcintosh-type apple. The number of fruit must be reduced through thinning in order to develop size. The apple skin color is dark red to pale red depending on the weather.
The fruit stores well until January. Spartan is resistant to cedar apple rust and powdery mildew. It is moderately resistant to apple scab and fire blight.
Jonafree’s fruit is similar to Jonathan but has less acid. Skin color is red. Jonafree matures from late August to early September. This variety is very resistant to apple scab and resistant to powdery mildew.
Pixie Crunch is small, sweet flavored, and super crisp. The size is just right for kids. The skin color is deep red. It matures in early September. Pixie Crunch is very resistant to apple scab.
Crunch-A-BunchTM is a yellow apple with a sweet, tart flavor and crisp. Storage of this apple is excellent. It matures in early September. This apple is resistant to scab and fire blight.
WineCrisp is a dark red apple that can be used for cooking and eating fresh. It matures in early October. It is very resistant to apple scab and fire blight, and moderately resistant to cedar apple rust and powdery mildew. This variety stores well.
After reading about the characteristics of the different apple varieties, choose one that is resistant to as many of the four main diseases as possible and has the flavor and texture you prefer. Keep in mind that fungicides and insecticides are still needed to produce the perfect apple.
Next, be sure to check the requirements for cross-pollination and maturity dates of the selected varieties. Usually, two varieties are required for pollination and fruit set.
In many instances, you can use a flowering crabapple, which already exists in the landscape as an apple pollinator if their bloom periods overlap.
Early January is a good time to order apple trees for planting in March and early April as bare root plants.
The Cooperative Extension Service has a list with more recommended disease-resistant apple varieties at https://www.uky.edu/hort/sites/www.uky.edu.hort/files/documents/HortFact3003.pdf. In addition, disease and insect management information is available under UK publication number PPFS-FR-T-21 called “Backyard Apple and Pear Disease, Pest, and Cultural Practices Calendar.” Another publication gives a list of catalog sources for specific apple varieties.
For more information on producing apples in the backyard, call the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s tip
If you have a choice, north or east facing slopes make good orchard sites because they have good air drainage and they are cooler later in the spring; thus, the bloom is delayed and there is less chance of frost or freeze injury during bloom.
Upcoming Event
The 2022 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable State Conference is scheduled for January 2-4 at the Holiday Inn/Slone Convention Center, 1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green. The registration fee is $75. Masks are a requirement. The conference agenda is available at https://kyhortcouncil.org/2022-ky-fruit-vegetable-conference/.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
