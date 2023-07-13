The Ohio Valley area is known for many great things, including its delicious barbeque, stirring bluegrass music and warm hospitality. A type of warmth that’s just as familiar is the sticky, humid summer season. Usually lasting from June to late September, the summer brings longer days for family gatherings and outdoor activities. Time spent outdoors is rewarding and beneficial for anyone in the area, but special considerations must be made for those engaging in vigorous physical activity. The high temperatures and humidity can make anyone susceptible to heat-related illness, from the seasoned athlete to the casual neighborhood walker.

During exercise, it is normal for the body’s internal temperature to rise between 2-3 degrees Fahrenheit. The strain put on the cardiovascular system induces changes in blood pressure, breathing rate and cellular metabolism. These functions are routine and expected during regular exercise; they only become abnormal or dangerous when the body cannot cool itself and return to its baseline. When the ambient temperature of the air exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit, it becomes much harder to cool the body effectively by sweating alone. Humidity can compound this effect, as the extra moisture in the air further prevents the evaporation of sweat from the skin.

