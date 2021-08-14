Just when we thought we were emerging safely from the death throes of COVID-19, deadly variants reared their heads and toppled our ideas of returning to normal life.
With only about one-half of the U.S. population vaccinated, calls to bare arms and get shots are increasing, while schools and universities are enforcing mask mandates in order to keep everyone in school.
The “to be or not to be vaccinated” debate is not new.
The Pew Research Center concluded in pre-COVID 2015 that about 83% of Americans consider vaccines safe, while only 9% disagree (7% are unsure). To date, about 50% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Another debate ensues, of course, around whether a government can or should make vaccines mandatory.
Debate, dissent, and discourse are vital parts of the makeup of the United States, a federal democratic republic. They are the centerpiece of our way of civilization.
Debates, rightly administered, are to address issues, never people, religion, ethnicity, sexuality, personalities, preferences, etc.
While they may be executed passionately, debates keep us alert, cognizant, and clear; they make us a better people.
Recently, however, fear, anxiety, and anger have emerged around pandemic-related issues such as vaccines, masking, vaccine passports, and COVID restrictions that are created and implemented for the sake of public safety and welfare, but that are received by some as government overreach, invasive, and a threat to freedom everywhere, regardless of the fact that these measures are the only way to stop the spread of the virus.
While this particular perspective confounds and confuses me personally, I’m listening, and I’m curious and open to explore the possibility that there is truth in what is being countered by those who simply want to be allowed to live their lives however they choose.
And frankly, there are some valid points on every side.
I’m not interested in joining or resolving these debates here. Rather, I want to call those who would picket, protest, and promote their particular perspective to do so consistently.
Recently, I saw a photo of a woman holding a sign in nearby Indiana that read, “My body, my choice!” Of course I thought it to be a statement in protest against governments interfering in a woman’s body, but I was wrong.
The sign holder was at a small rally aimed at protesting a mask mandate.
They were angry at the idea of having to wear a piece of fabric on their faces.
I later researched this phenomenon and found similar signs being displayed at several anti-vaccination rallies across the county, and there, too, the sign was to suggest that the government has no right to tell a person what they can or can’t do with their bodies.
For this group government regulation of this kind represents extreme overreach.
It was as if to say, “Government regulation is to save lives, unless it is regulating me and mine.”
Somehow, for the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers, a mask or vaccine mandate is a horrible infringement on human rights. Their body, their choice.
This dilemma is steeped in irony.
There is a large segment of our population that espouses the belief that the government has every right to tell a woman what she can or cannot do with her body, and at the same time maintains that that same government has no right to require people to wear a couple of layers of cotton over their noses and masks, or to ask them to take the most studied medicine on the planet, that has been rendered safe and effective by literally every single developed nation.
In the same way, certain Americans are praising Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for vowing not to require masks, while his state’s hospitalization records are being shattered day after day, all while he threatens to withhold the salaries of teachers who require masks in their classrooms.
And those same Americans are criticizing Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for listening to the ever-changing and alarming data, and joining the growing number of other states that are asking people to wear face-coverings in public indoor places as a result of the strength of the Delta variant and its ability to mutate and breakthrough vaccine protections with some degree of effectiveness.
In my humble judgment, you are either against government regulation and overreach in any form or you are not.
It seems there is a cafeteria-style politic available, from which people can pick and choose their particular preference for government involvement in their lives, while eschewing others as being unimportant or irrelevant.
But to this observer, it seems that many are suggesting that government regulation is appropriate, ethical, legal, and right, maybe even God-ordained, unless it is my rights, my body, my faith, my children, or my life that is being infringed upon, at which point, I’ll cry “Overreach!” and dig my heels in to fight that threat to my freedom.
We may disagree. And we do.
We may debate. And we can.
But a society whose debates are marked by inconsistencies such as these highlighted few (there are thousands more!) is a society lacking in emotional intelligence, maturity, and political imagination.
Either you are against the government interfering in your personal and physical space, body, and choices, or you are not.
It can’t go both ways.
Of course, we are free to think, feel, and believe what we want. No one has power of that except for us.
But if we want to make a difference, have integrity, and be heard, we have — at the very least — to be consistent.
Otherwise, we just appear anxious, angry, and afraid, in which case we get ignored and overlooked.
Because someone somewhere is doing the hard work of being informed, getting clear, and making thoughtful and consistent arguments. And they are getting things done.
Join them!
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
