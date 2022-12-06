Matthew Constant started his career in education as a teacher at Apollo High School in 1994. That first year, Constant became a believer in the Goodfellows Club.
“I noticed a student that had come in for the second day with the same clothes,” Constant said.
Like any teacher who sees a student in need, Constant wanted to help.
“I inquired at the guidance office, and they told me about a great organization called Goodfellows,” Constant said.
Today, as superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools, Constant is very familiar with the help Goodfellows provides students in both the city and county school districts. The mission of Goodfellows is one Constant works to support.
“It has become a personal passion for me,” he said.
Goodfellows helps students in local schools daily, providing them with new clothes, winter coats and shoes. The students pick out the clothes so they fit and are items they feel comfortable wearing at school.
“When I got into leadership, I started to see the larger need from the seat I had in the district,” Constant said.
Goodfellows has been busy in OPS schools already this year, he said.
When asked what impact Goodfellows has on students, Constant said, “I would hate to think of the impact we would have if we didn’t have Goodfellows; we wouldn’t have outfitted 750 kids this year” in the city school district.
Goodfellows also pays for emergency dental care for students.
“Without the resource (of Goodfellows), we would be backpedaling,” he said.
Having new clothes helps kids not worry about wearing clothes that don’t fit or are hand-me-downs.
Goodfellows allows students “to come into class with confidence,” Constant said.
Schools are some of the biggest supporters of Goodfellows, hosting fundraisers among the staff to support the nonprofit organization.
The OPS Central Office hosts a fundraiser, too, with its office Soup Day competition. The rules are simple: everyone who makes a soup puts out a donation jar, and people vote for their favorites with dollars. Last year, Constant’s vegetable soup was the winner of the day.
“We give the proceeds to Goodfellows,” Constant said.
Personally, Constant also raises money for the organization by hosting a “non-shave November” on his social media site and also sings in the Owensboro Choral Society’s annual “Messiah” performance. All donations collected at the concert go to Goodfellows.
Constant said he is grateful for the work Goodfellows does.
When a student has decent clothes, “that student is going to feel better coming to school,” he said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 6, 2022
Previously reported … $58,667.39
In memory of my wife, Martha Stroud, and our parents, Eugene and Gertrude Stroud, and James and Mary Davis by Donnie Stroud … $200
E.M. Ford Insurance Personal Lines Department … $150
In honor of 6 grandchildren, Harrison, Parker, Aidan, Brodie, Keagan and Jaycee … $120
In honor of J.T. and Jessie Moody … $100
In memory of Tom and Martha Laswell by Janet and Rich Suwanski … $100
Wayne and Laura Edge … $100
Anonymous … $90
In memory of Scott Basham by D. Ellen Basham … $50
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all … $30
Total as of December 6, 2022 … $59,607.39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.