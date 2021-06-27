How do you keep fresh vegetables coming from your garden into the fall?
Succession planting of certain warm-season crops and planting cool-season crops makes this possible. By planning now, harvest can continue through October.
Succession planting is the seeding or transplanting of a crop every two to three weeks or after the harvest is complete. There is still time to plant more warm-season vegetables now, such as summer squash, zucchini, cucumbers, and green beans, for harvest starting in September.
You may want to try early maturing varieties to enjoy more produce before the first killing frost. Remember that warm-season vegetables are injured by frost.
Some warm-season vegetables, such as okra, eggplant, peppers, and tomatoes, continue to produce into September if the plants are healthy, so these may not need re-planting. However, if these plants are producing poorly, you may want to plant more.
Other crops, such as pumpkins, sweet potatoes, watermelons, and winter squash, may require over 100 days to mature. Check the number of days to harvest before planting more of these. Some can be planted as seeds or transplants up to July 15 and still produce before the first killing frost around October 20.
Another way to extend the season is to plant cool-season crops.
Most cool-season vegetables tolerate a light frost. If these vegetables are planted too late in the spring, summer heat reduces their quality by forcing some to flower and form seeds and others to develop off flavors, bitterness, poor texture, and low yields.
Cool-season crops planted in the fall garden grow well when the days become cooler. Cole crops such as broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower are excellent for the fall garden. Cole crop seeds should be sown by July 15 to produce transplants for planting by Aug. 15. Transplants of cole crops can be planted in the garden from July 15 until Aug. 15.
Several plantings of leaf lettuce and radishes can be made since they are ready to harvest around 35 to 50 days after planting, depending on the cultivar. Due to the heat, it would be best to sow lettuce seeds in the shade of other plants in the garden because the seed does not germinate well at high temperatures.
Continue to plant lettuce until September 1 and radishes until Oct. 1.
Mustard greens, kale, carrots, collards, endive, beets, and turnips can all be seeded in the garden from July 15 until around Aug. 15. Spinach can be seeded in the garden from August through Sept. 15.
Remember that cool nights slow growth, so vegetable crops take longer to mature in the fall. Keep this slower growing pace in mind when you check seed catalogs for average days to maturity. Some of the best quality vegetables are produced during fall’s warm days and cool nights, which add sugar to cole crops and crispness to carrots.
When starting the fall garden, you may have to water the seeds after planting in order for them to germinate, depending on the weather. Continue to watch the seedlings to make sure they have adequate water to grow but not too much.
Keep in mind there will be more insect pests present in the fall garden than in the early spring garden. Identifying the insect pest allows you to use the appropriate control measure. It is always a good idea to remove plants that have finished producing. By eliminating garden debris, hiding places for insect pests are reduced.
If you have removed some of the finished spring vegetable crops, this space can be used again. You should not plant closely related vegetables from the spring crop back in the same rows because of possible disease and insect carryover. Practicing crop rotation helps prevent buildup of diseases and insects in your garden.
Polyethylene (plastic) row covers made into low tunnels can be used to extend the growing season of some warm season crops into the fall. They may also benefit some cool season crops.
To construct the tunnels with polyethylene, push hoops made of number 9 galvanized wire into the ground 3 to 5 feet apart when planting. When frost is predicted, cover them with clear polyethylene. Bury edges of the plastic in the ground, pin them down with wire staples, or place heavy bags of rock or sand on it to keep the low tunnel closed. During sunny days following the frost, vent the tunnel by loosening the sides or ends of the plastic to keep it from becoming too hot for the plants.
Bed sheets can be used as a temporary floating cover over crops when a light frost is predicted. Spun bound materials will also provide a couple degrees of protection.
For more information, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipAdult Japanese beetles are especially attracted to roses, grapes, blackberries, linden, purple-leaved Norway maple, Japanese maple, purple-leaf plum, and many varieties of flowering crabapple. For small plants, shake the insects off into a bucket of soapy water to kill them early in the morning when they are sluggish.
The presence of beetles on a plant attracts more beetles. A number of insecticides, including Sevin (carbaryl), malathion, and insecticidal soap are effective against adult Japanese beetles. Insecticidal soaps control beetles hit by the spray.
Sevin provides residual protection and is the product of choice for homeowners. Botanical insecticides such as neem or pyrethrum are not very effective in managing Japanese beetles.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
