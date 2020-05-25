Face flies are one of the most difficult pasture pests to control.
They are only on cattle for short periods of time during the day and stay mostly on the head, which is difficult to treat with insecticides. Face flies use an abrasive sponging mouthpart to stimulate tear flow from the eyes.
These flies lap up the protein-rich secretions from the eyes as well as nasal discharges, saliva, or blood oozing from wounds. Most of the time they are off of the animals and resting on plants, fence posts, or other objects.
In addition to being very annoying to cattle, face flies play a role in the transmission of Moraxella bovis, the principal causal agent of bovine pinkeye. This disease is a highly contagious inflammation of the cornea and eye surface of cattle. Coupled with the infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) virus, M. bovis can cause a much more severe inflammatory condition.
The incidence of pinkeye in a herd can vary greatly from year to year and usually is greatest during the spring and summer fly season. However, pinkeye also can occur during the winter or where flies are not particularly abundant.
English breeds with less pigment around the eyes, such as Hereford, Holstein, and Shorthorn, are more susceptible than those with completely pigmented eyes such as Angus. Infections are much worse in young animals than old animals.
Pinkeye is associated with eye irritants such as tall and rough pasture grass, shipping stress, increased sunlight, and other bacteria and viruses. The eye and nose discharges of infected animals can carry the pathogens, so direct animal-to-animal contact, contaminated equipment, and animal handlers can transmit the disease. Fly control is only part of the comprehensive program needed to reduce pinkeye incidence.
Face fly maggots develop in freshly deposited cattle manure. Female face flies are most readily attracted to grass-type manure and lay their eggs within 15 minutes after it is deposited.
The four-stage life cycle takes about 15 to 25 days to complete. Face flies overwinter as adults in sheltered areas, such as barns or attics, and become active again in the spring.
Devices that allow animals to treat themselves frequently and which target the head and face area are most effective against face flies. Even if a good pasture fly control program is in place, these insects are strong fliers and may move in from other herds allowing fly numbers on animals to remain high.
Backrubbers with wicks or fly flips will allow cattle to treat themselves while loafing and scratching. The insecticide should be diluted with a good grade of mineral oil according to the label. Don’t use diesel fuel as it evaporates more quickly and is harder on the cattle’s skin. Dust bags are most effective when used where cattle have to pass under them daily to get to water or mineral feeders. The best coverage occurs when the animal must lift the bag with its head to pass through. Inspect the bag regularly and recharge it as needed. Keep it dry to reduce the clumping of the insecticide and premature loss of effectiveness.
Feed additives or an insecticide bolus that targets face fly maggots breeding in fresh animal manure are extremely effective in reducing fly numbers when used according to the label.
All animals must eat a minimal dose of a feed additive regularly. Supplementary control measures must be taken to deal with flies moving in from nearby herds.
Insecticide-impregnated cattle ear tags release small amounts of an insecticide which are distributed over the animal during grooming or rubbing. Some pyrethroid tags can provide significant face fly reduction for several weeks. It is suggested to rotate with organophosphate ear tags to reduce the risk of pyrethroid resistance horn flies which harbor on the animals back and side. Self-applicator sprayers can be set up at mineral feeders or gates between fields. A switch, tripped by the animal, releases a small amount of spray. Position the nozzle so that the face is treated.
