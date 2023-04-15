The Owensboro Convention Center is one of four nominees for the “Best Stand-Alone Facility in the Midwest Region” in the seventh annual Stella Awards presented by Northstar Meetings Group.
It’s the smallest center among the nominees.
The others are America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, the Greater Columbus (Ohio) Convention Center and the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.
The contest’s web site says more than 900 nominations were received this year in 16 categories and six regions.
The website says, “Every vote is an opportunity to win one of 15 American Express Gift Cards.”
• The Windy Hollow Biscuit House is approaching its one-year anniversary.
It’s been open for breakfast and lunch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only.
But starting Tuesday, the restaurant at 630 Emory Drive with be open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., it announced on Facebook.
Pamir Afghan Cuisine will continue to operate in the same building from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
• Goodwood Brewing Co. is moving forward with its microbrewery and restaurant at 101 Frederica St.
This week the Louisville-based company announced that it has applied for a quota drink and microbrewing license for the Owensboro location.
• Good news from Frankfort: The Office of State Budget Director said this week that General Fund collections in March were up $39.4 million over the same month last year.
It was the largest March tax receipt on record.
Friday, there was only one station in town with gas for under $3.
AAA says our average price was $3.241.
The state average was $3.459, and the national average was $3.662
• Lensa.com says Kentucky ranks seventh in the nation in terms of the fastest-growing job opportunities.
The report said the state had 146,000 job openings in November 2021 and 158,000 a year later — an increase of 8.22%.
