After 10 years of searching for a permanent church building, the Rev. Jeff Phillips, Legacy Owensboro’s pastor, has found it in the former Malco Cinema 16 at 5333 Frederica St.
Instead of possibly constructing a traditional brick-and-mortar church with a steeple on top, Legacy followed the trend of converting old retail, grocery and theater spaces into worship centers.
“We looked and looked for years; we looked at warehouses to renovate,” Phillips said. “…One thing you’ve got to have is square footage; you’ve got to have classrooms; you’ve got to have a sanctuary; you’ve got to have tall ceilings … for acoustics.”
Phillips and his wife, Malissa, started Legacy in May 2010 as a church plant in downtown Owensboro inside what’s now Mellow Mushroom restaurant.
After about a year and a half downtown, the growing congregation moved to 3300 Frederica St., which had housed other churches such as Owensboro Christian and Walnut Memorial Baptist.
Phillips said the option was there to buy the 3300 Frederica St. property, which Legacy leased for more than seven years, but there were too many limitations to overcome.
“We were landlocked with all the housing,” Phillips said. “The actual location of that property is amazing … but that 20,000 square feet wasn’t expandable into anything other than what it is.”
Legacy found its opportunity when Malco announced in 2017 that it was moving to Gateway Commons near Kentucky 54.
Legacy signed a letter of intent to purchase the nearly 60,000 square-foot building and its 10 1/2 acres in June 2018.
“We could’ve gone out into the county and bought 10 1/2 acres but that’s not who we are as a church,” Philips said. “I’m not saying that’s a bad thing … that’s just not our identity. We started in town … and we wanted to be a city church.”
Once Malco officially opened its new Cinema Grill theater in June 2019, Legacy started implementing its vision and hired Aaron Kizer as the general contractor.
Kizer, also a well-known local artist and painter, said he’s been in the contracting business for 20 years.
“Typically, when you’re doing a large commercial building, you’re not trying to beautify it in the way we are,” Kizer said. “…You want to eliminate everything so people know it’s new but you also want to keep some of the character that was there to pay homage to what was here before.”
Although the full transformation from theater to church isn’t complete, the congregation moved there in October.
All of the individual theaters, except for one, have been gutted for classrooms, video gaming and children’s playrooms, which will have an outer space theme.
Phillips said appealing to Christian millennials and even younger generations has been an emphasis with the move.
“When we began to negotiate and began to get the financing solidified for this place, we actually had already started dreaming about what we felt was important for the culture of Owensboro and the church in our city. We’ve built this and are building this around our kids and students — that’s just the bottom line.”
Only the largest of the theaters remains intact — a 300-seat auditorium that’s been converted into the temporary worship space.
Phillips said he viewed many movies there during the Malco years, but he hasn’t allowed the nostalgia to affect the changes that are being made.
“It is very much different to have church in here but I think the people realize that this is just our temporary sanctuary,” Phillips said.
Currently, the church is utilizing the south end of the building as part of its Phase I design, where a more permanent 500-seat worship space is being constructed.
Philips said he expects the new sanctuary to be done by Easter.
When complete, the church will also offer a coffee shop open to the public seven days a week. Proceeds will go to the church and charities it supports.
“We’ll pay our (coffee) costs but 10% of everything that comes into this church goes out to charities,” Phillips said. “…I preach tithing and we tithe as a church.”
Legacy has a long-range Phase II plan that will involve demolishing the northern portion of the building and constructing a larger sanctuary in its place.
Phillips, however, said there’s no rush for that to happen.
“I think, once we get done with this (renovation), we’re going to take a nice, deep breath and move slowly,” Phillips said.
Legacy offers two Sunday service times — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and a 6:30 p.m. service on Wednesday.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
