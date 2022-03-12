When the first Friday during Lent came on March 4, it was elbow-to-elbow at 5 p.m. inside the Whitesville Senior Center, as a large crowd gathered for one of the longest-running fish fries in the county.
With the exception of last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation, the Whitesville Lions Club has been hosting the 10-week-long Friday fish fry for at least 30 years.
Lewis Jean, who has been a member of the civic organization for 37 years, remembers when the decision was made to turn the fish-fry fundraiser into a Lenten tradition.
“We were doing it like once a year,” said Jean, the Whitesville Lions Club’s vice president. “We were cooking outside, and we were barely making money. But I went through the numbers, and if we did it more frequently, we’d make more money. So we started doing it all through Lent.”
In various Christian faiths such as Catholicism, Lent begins each year on Ash Wednesday, which was March 2 this year. It will end on April 15 with Good Friday, followed by Easter Sunday.
During Lent, Christians abstain from eating red meat on Fridays as a symbol of how Christ sacrificed his flesh for humanity.
To prepare each Friday for its fish fry during Lent, a crew of Lions Club members and community volunteers arrive early, dividing out duties. Those responsibilities include wringing out excess water from the fish, adding seasoning, covering them with corn meal and manning the fryers.
Fred Barr, the Whitesville Lions Club’s treasurer, said the group begins the Friday fish fries a few weeks before Lent to ensure the system is properly organized by the time the big crowds hit following Ash Wednesday.
“We do it 10 weeks; Lent is usually seven Fridays long,” Barr said. “We usually start about three weeks ahead to get out any kinks we may have or to help any new people working who haven’t done it before.”
For $13, the meal includes three pieces of fish, hushpuppies and French fries. Desserts are an additional $2.
The Lions Club will use 75% of the proceeds from the fundraiser for various community causes. The remaining 25% is donated to the Senior Center.
Although Lions are known for aiding people with vision care, Barr said the group tries to support those who are in financial need anywhere it can.
“We have helped people pay anything from their light bills to their medicals,” he said. “It just depends on what the situation calls for. We do still help a lot with eyes.”
The meals are prepared for to-go orders and for those who want to dine in.
Shannon Boarman, a Whitesville resident, was there eagerly waiting to pick up her to-go orders.
“I love fish, so I always look forward to it,” Boarman said. “And this is for a good cause, too; this organization does a lot for so many people, and it’s always good to get behind them on that.”
The Whitesville Lions Club’s Friday fish fries will continue through April 15. Serving begins at 5 p.m., and to-go orders can be made by calling 270-233-4332.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
