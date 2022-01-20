Kentucky has the fourth most children in the nation who are experiencing grief due to the loss of a loved one, and that makes it imperative that bereavement services target children in ways that they’re able to relate to and visualize, according to Caleb Potter, bereavement coordinator for Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky.
Potter has done just that through his “Caring Bears” book series. The books walk children through the story of a character that experiences loss and explains how they cope with losing a loved one.
Potter is certified in thanatology, which is the study of death, dying and bereavement counseling. He is also certified by the Association of Death Education and Counseling.
He has worked with hospice for 10 years, eight as a grief coordinator, where his services are offered free to the community for those who have experienced loss.
Throughout his time offering grief counseling at hospice, Potter said he has worked with a significant number of children who have experienced loss. He noticed there seemed to be a lack of resources for them on the subject.
So, Potter decided to create his own resources to help children cope with grief.
“Kids connect with storylines so much better than abstract information, which is how counseling can sometimes be, and so, to be able to see pictures, to see emotions on the faces of characters … to see the gravity of loss settle in on a character in a story and to see that kind of being reflective of how a child is feeling, in and of itself, is really powerful,” he said.
There are two books in the series, one about the loss of a grandparent and, most recently, about the loss of a parent. Potter said there are plans for more books, which would focus on the loss of a sibling and of a classmate, as well as other types of losses, like relocation and coping with divorce.
The books walk readers through the main character’s loss and how they have coped with it. In the book about the loss of a parent, Potter said readers will learn how the main character, Jenny Bear, experiences her father being diagnosed with terminal cancer, his battle with treatment and his death.
At the end of the book is a question guide that will direct readers to certain parts of the book and ask them to plug in their individual experience in place of Jenny’s.
“It gives them the opportunity to insert themselves into the story,” he said.
Potter said much of the loss children experience in Kentucky is related to substance use and incarceration.
“Our incarceration rates in Kentucky are higher than anyone else’s, so what happens in those cases is the child is then placed in foster care or potentially with a grandparent, and the grandparent now becomes the functional parent, but grandparents, being older, are naturally subject to terminal illness more frequently, so their functional parent is now dying while their biological parents are incarcerated,” he said.
Grief counseling and learning to cope, Potter said, gives children a chance to see that they’re not alone and normalizes what they are going through before giving them tools for coping in a healthy way.
“It can challenge us, pretty much, on every front in our life, spiritual, emotional and physical, and so if kids aren’t guided to grieve well, to grieve transparently and openly, then what they can do is try to hold all of that in, and that pressure, typically, will build to a point to where it will manifest itself outwardly, typically in negative ways,” he said. “It can cause them to suffer in school with their academic performance, it can cause them to disengage from family, isolate themselves. A lot of times, we will see a loss of interest in hobbies and extracurricular activities that they were once really passionate about.
“It can be a huge fork in the road for a child if they don’t feel like they have good outlets to help them grieve well.”
Potter said there are several ways hospice works with children in the community to help them cope with grief.
Potter said he regularly works with schools to train administrators in peer-to-peer support for children, as well as working with individual children to receive counseling related to a loss they have experienced.
“Kids really benefit from talking with other kids that have had a loved one die, so just that peer-to-peer connection is vital, so we’re trying to help the school systems to recognize that,” he said.
Potter said hospice will host its first overnight grief camps in August.
He said he also works individually with many children to offer counseling.
He said the goal is for hospice to open a bereavement center, where counseling and support groups can be held to offer a sort of hub for grief services.
“We are kind of on the front lines, in a lot of ways, for the childhood bereavement needs,” he said. “Right now, what we do can sometimes feel a little bit fractured. It would be nice to have that all centralized in one place that provides a place for groups and training — a place that everybody knows, ‘this is where I go if our family has experienced a tragedy and my child really needs some help.’
“That’s what we want to be. We’re not quite there yet; that’s something that we’re kind of daydreaming.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
