Corn plants utilize the raw materials of water and minerals from the soil, combined with carbon dioxide and oxygen from the air, enabling them to use the energy provided by sunlight to produce yield.
Although weather conditions account for a major portion of the environmental effect on corn growth and development, some outcomes can be changed to benefit the crop with various management practices.
The corn seed contains enough stored nutrient reserves to get the seedling established, and emergence usually occurs eight to 14 days after planting. The depth of planting will also influence how long it takes for the seedling to emerge.
The nodal root system and growing point develop approximately 1 inch below the soil surface regardless of deeper planting depths. Three or four fully developed leaves are produced during the first three weeks after the plant emerges.
Initiation of all the leaves, ear shoots, and tassel has already occurred in the growing point by this stage, which will still be approximately 1 inch below the soil surface. Damage to the seedling above the ground from frost, hail, or livestock has little or no effect on the growing point or final yield at this stage.
After the tassel and all the leaves and ear shoots are initiated, the stalk begins a period of rapid growth. When six or seven leaves have fully emerged, the growing point has moved above the soil surface and any damage to the leaves and growing point could affect the final yield.
Plant height increases during this rapid growth phase and the plant reaches maximum height when the tassel has fully emerged from the whorl. Although the ear and tassel forms soon after germination, the length of the ear and the potential number of kernels per row is determined between 12 and 17 emerged leaves, usually about one week before silking.
Moisture or nutrient stresses during this period of ear size determination may seriously reduce the number of potential seeds on an ear. Earlier maturing hybrids will advance through these stages in a shorter time, which usually results in smaller ears than later-maturing hybrids.
The nodal root system is developing rapidly during this stage. This allows for more rapid uptake of soil nutrients and water to meet the demands of this growth rate. At tasseling, less than half of the final weight of the corn plant has been produced; however, more than 60% of the nitrogen, 50% of the phosphorus, and 80% of the potassium uptake have already occurred.
Care taken to reduce seed furrow wall compaction at planting and getting all herbicide applied prior to the growing point rising above the soil surface is extremely important. Proper planter adjustment and soil moisture at planting influence the soil environment in which roots develop.
Restricting injury caused by insect feeding, prohibiting weed competition, and taking the steps necessary to reduce crop injury from herbicide are all critical to gaining full potential from each plant.
On-Farm TrialsAlmost every grain farm has at some point placed one input product, or production practice beside another to compare differences at harvest. While this process provides data, a little planning is needed before it can be considered useful information.
The first step is to plan replication if possible, whereas the treatments are repeated at least three times in the field to observe more than one set of yield differences. Also, if the field contains several soil types or varying cropping history such as an old tobacco patch, it is better to plant in a direction that will evenly distribute the treatments across the spectrum versus a distinct soil type difference in one treatment versus a different soil type for the next treatment.
Another step for success is to prevent confounding the information. For example, if your comparison is starter fertilizer versus none, but the fertilizer is tank-mixed with insecticide or other products, the test is confounded which means it is unknown if yield advantage actually came from the row starter or the insecticide. In that situation, you would omit the insecticide for one load to accurately compare the starter fertilizer.
