The application of fungicide to corn is underway for many farms.
Gray leaf spot disease, which overwinters in Kentucky and is diagnosed in corn every year, is the disease targeted for control. Southern corn leaf rust, which does not overwinter in Kentucky, is the disease of greatest concern for yield loss. Tar spot is also a serious disease to be aware of.
The market price of corn makes a positive return on fungicide expense easier. I went back to an article I wrote two years ago on the cost and benefit of fungicide and I thought it would be interesting to update it with current prices.
One of the associations with fungicide use every year is higher harvest moisture. The last two years have held excessive moisture in corn through all of September.
This year little corn was planted before May 1 so corn harvested in September will be even wetter than usual if we get some rain and keep the trend yield this fall.
In 2020 Dr. Kiersten Wise, Extension plant pathologist at the Grain and Forage Center for Excellence, reported a 2-3 point difference in moisture between fungicide treated and non-treated in her trials.
The fungicide-treated plots decreased very little in moisture over 3 weeks, while non-sprayed treatments decreased at a much more steady pace during that time.
To help realize the potential return on investment of fungicide considering the potential of higher yields but also greater drying cost, I revised the real field case study I demonstrated in October 2020 with current variable input prices from the UK enterprise budgets found online at https://agecon.ca.uky.edu/budgets.
The field used in this example was 40 acres that produced an average dry yield of 240 bu/acre. The average harvest moisture was 20% and the market price available for this fall offered last Wednesday is $6.87.
Elevator drying charges averaged $41.11 per acre in 2020 but given the cost of everything else, let’s increase that 20% to $49.33 for 2022. Calling around last week, I determined costs for aerial applied fungicide and extras this year will average around $42.00 per acre.
Based on observation and research it can be assumed that a fungicide application in optimum growing conditions could protect as much as 10% of final yield while increasing harvest moisture 2.5%.
Using these assumptions, the final dry yield without fungicide for this field would have been 219 bu/acre and 17.5% moisture. The drier corn and fewer bushels will cost an average of $23.50 per acre to dry.
The purpose of this illustration is to determine the return on investment of fungicide for this particular field. With all other variable costs the same, the one variable is land cost.
Whether the land is owned, rented, or mortgaged, I always suggest using a third of gross revenue as the opportunity cost of farming the land. Land cost at 240 bu/acre is $544.10/acre. Land cost in the no fungicide scenario was $496.49/acre.
For this field, the return above variable input costs per acre including the fungicide application expense, additional drying, and land cost was $466.67/acre.
In the comparison where no fungicide was used but had lower land cost, less drying, and no fungicide-related expense was $439.50. The return on investment of fungicide in this example is $27.17 per acre.
The takeaway from this scenario is that despite the much higher yield obtained with fungicide, the additional drying and fungicide expense prevented a runaway margin gain.
The corn in 2020 was early allowing it to be far into kernel development before the onset of SCLR later that season. I’m not suggesting that the narrow margin advantage is reason to forgo fungicide, nor am I suggesting it will always be a positive return on investment.
The field in the study had an exceptional yield. I’ve always said regarding fungicide, the decision to apply can be made on a field-by-field basis mid-way through the growing season based on growing condition observation.
If a field is suffering from flood or drought, forgoing the $42.00/acre cost is probably wise. If tasseling initiates in a solid, consistent field enjoying optimum growing conditions, the 10% or greater yield increase associated with fungicide is likely obtainable.
In a year when SCLR occurs, any time prior to dough stage, fungicide will easily increase yield 10% or more.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
