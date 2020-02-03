The most valuable time you can spend in the shop this winter is on planter maintenance.
I’m not talking about the value of time saved from an avoided breakdown. I’m referring to the cost of yield loss due to machine errors that occur daily, weekly or until it rains and the repair is made. No matter if your planter is like-new or you know it inside and out, every machine should be closely inspected before leaving the shop and every day before lowering it to the ground.
Consider the difference a mistake can make. A 50-acre field is planted with a 16-row planter. Each row will plant 3.125 acres. After planting the field, you discover one row has a depth-wheel bearing out, allowing the row to plant deeper than the others.
This lateral movement allowed sidewall soil to fall into or away from the seed trench resulting in uneven depth. Or, after planting the field, you discover the closing wheel arm on one row loosened and self-positioned off to the side of the row, resulting in poor closure and uneven depth. These are two examples of costly mistakes that will allow a planter to continue operating but reduce its performance.
Consider what that poor seed depth cost on the 3.125 acres planted by the malfunctioning row. Seed-drop was 32,000 seeds per acre with an expectation of 30,000 harvest ears of 550 kernels per ear.
Assuming an average test weight of 80,000 kernels per bushel, 206.25 bushels per acre is a reasonable expectation. It is also reasonable to assume that either error described above could reduce harvestable ears by 30% on that row. This is not enough to visually notice but is a yield loss nonetheless.
The 21,000 harvest ears of 550 kernels and an average test weight of 80,000 kernels per bushel would yield 144.38 bushels per acre, reducing the overall field average from the estimated 206.25 to 202.38 bushels per acre. At $3.90 harvest price, the 3.87 bushels cost $15 per acre or $750 for the field. Consider the loss if it had been a six or eight-row planter in the field with one-row malfunctioning.
With my point driven home on the risk of lost revenue, the first place to go for planter maintenance is the operator manual. It provides specific detail on settings and when to replace worn components before they affect performance. Start at the soil line and work your way up.
Replace disk openers when they show 1/2-inch of total wear from their original diameter. Replace severely worn depth-wheel tires or adjust to keep 6 inches of their circumference in contact with the disk opener at the soil line. Their duty is two-fold: control the operating depth of the unit and keep soil in location and out of the seed trench.
If you find soil packed between the inner wheel and disk opener, you have a problem. Of course, check the depth-wheel and closing wheel bearings often, changing out any that indicate failure is imminent. Lower the planter on concrete and move a few feet.
If you find closing wheels that are not directly lined over the opener mark, adjustment is needed. Check seed tubes in the planter unit for wear and replace it if you see any. Any wear between the seed meter and soil can affect seed-drop depth and spacing.
Check every chain for wear or broken links at the beginning of the season and a few times throughout, and replace worn sprockets. Chain jumping will send vibrations through the seed meter, reducing its performance.
Down pressure is critical. Planters are equipped with traditional spring tension, air pressure or hydraulic down-pressure systems. Check for broken and stretched springs or any type of leak or by-pass in the pressure systems.
The key is to have depth-control tires in tight contact with the soil without causing excessive compaction on either side of the seed trench. Systems that sense this change and adjust automatically are convenient. If you have a spring tension system and suspect a problem, plant into the field area where the seeding depth has the greatest risk.
Stop and turn the depth-wheel tires; they should be tight on the soil. If they spin easily, adjustment is needed.
