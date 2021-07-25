University of Kentucky Extension Specialists will offer timely, researched-based information during the Corn, Soybean, and Tobacco Field Day this Tuesday, July 27 at the UK Research and Education Center Farm in Princeton. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m.
Three two-hour tours will run concurrently beginning at 7:50 a.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in two tours, which will focus on topics surrounding grain crops pest management, agronomy, and tobacco.
The pest management tour will include an update of weed science research occurring at Princeton, spray nozzle selection, corn disease update, soybean disease update, and corn and soybean insect pests.
The agronomy tour will provide a general overview of the carbon exchange markets, soil considerations in carbon sequestration, an update on edge of field water quality monitoring in western Kentucky, and agronomic management to improve soybean yield in Kentucky.
The tobacco tour will include an update on angular leaf spot research in dark tobacco, Connecticut Broadleaf Cigar Wrapper research, what is happening with hemp, and a review of ongoing burley and dark research between the Universities of Tennessee and Kentucky.
Each tour will offer continuing education units for pesticide applicators and Certified Crop Advisors. The event will conclude with lunch sponsored by Gallatin Redrying and Storage Company, Kentucky Corn Growers Association, and Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board.
For more information, contact Colette Laurent, UK Extension Grain Crops Coordinator, at Colette.laurent@uky.edu. I have reserved the Daviess County Extension office van for Tuesday. If you would like to catch a ride down, call or text me at 270-993-6670.
A generation ago, an effort was led to create the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center (UKREC) in Princeton and the infrastructure that houses people committed to the science of agriculture production.
Those stakeholders had faith that the land-grant university could help improve agriculture and their lives. From those beliefs and needs, the idea of the Grain & Forage Center of Excellence at Princeton emerged. A primary goal of the Grain & Forage Center of Excellence is to help Kentucky farmers feed the world sustainably, protect the environment, expand the Kentucky economy, and pass their farms to the next generation.
Self-Led Education Tour
The Kentucky Agriculture Training School (KATS) is hosting self-led educational tours at the UKREC in Princeton this week. Tours can be taken any day July 26-30 and will take approximately one hour to complete.
You will be able to walk through the plots at your own pace and at your convenience between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. You can stop at each plot and scan the QR code with your cell phone or smart device to hear educational information on field diseases, fungicides, weeds, soil, and more. Pre-registration is not required.
Sign in and pick up an instructional map in the lobby of the UKREC. For more information, contact Lori Rogers, UK Extension Associate and Field School Coordinator at lori.rogers@uky.edu.
Southern Corn Rust
Southern corn leaf rust has been confirmed in Daviess County. Some things to remember when encountering SCLR is that fungicides may be needed between VT-R3 (tasseling to milk stage) to protect yield and any corn that is already at dough stage will likely not need a fungicide application.
Corn that had a fungicide application at VT or later will not need a second fungicide application, if it has reached blister (R2) when southern rust is present.
Growers with corn still in vegetative growth stages should wait to spray until the disease is detected in a field and try to get as close to VT as possible to apply a fungicide. Our colleagues in the south advocate that it is better to wait and protect plants during the VT-R3 stage. This will require scouting late-planted fields to determine disease onset in areas where southern rust is still at low levels.
There are less expensive fungicides that are rated as equally effective for southern rust management as more expensive products. If farmers are concerned about input costs or hadn’t planned to apply fungicides this year, they can choose less expensive products and expect to see similar levels of protection.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
