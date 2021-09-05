In an effort to monitor crop fertility utilization, many producers collect plant nutrient tissue samples throughout the growing season.
Most of the information is collected as an agronomic knowledge lesson, but some use the information to act upon deficiencies if found. The full story of corn crop nitrogen (N) utilization is not revealed unless time is taken to conduct an end-of-season corn stalk nitrate test.
This final piece of information to be gained from your corn N management strategy is very useful as it reveals if too much, too little, or just the right amount of N was applied to match the yield of the crop for this growing season.
The corn plant begins to take up N rapidly about six weeks after emergence and continues to accumulate N in the stalk and leaves as the ear approaches formation. During the grain fill period, N moves from the leaves and stalk to the ear.
Very little N will be left in the lower corn stalk and leaves during this period if the plants have inadequate N available to them. Corn plants that have more N than needed for maximum yields will accumulate nitrate N in their lower stalks by the end of the season.
Plant samples should be collected within a three-week period beginning no sooner than black layer formation.
This stage occurs when the kernel has achieved its peak dry matter accumulation and a black layer will be found at the tip of a shelled-off kernel.
This black layer signifies the kernel is finished with its growth for the season. Nitrate N levels in the stalk will remain consistent over this three-week period. Later sampling may result in unreliable readings.
Randomly select 15 stalks per sample from the field. Sample the fields in a manner similar to taking a soil sample.
Collect stalks that represent the area being sampled. Avoid stalks affected by insects or disease, and stalks with small ears or no ears at all.
Remove the exterior sheath from the stalk and cut an 8-inch sample beginning 6 inches above ground. Place the samples in a paper sack, not plastic. Immediately send samples to a laboratory for nitrate analysis. Waters Agricultural Laboratories in Owensboro can perform this test.
The concentration of nitrate in the stalk at the end of the season is a reflection of many factors that influence N availability in the soil and N uptake by the plant. Therefore, it may be difficult to attain “optimal” status concentrations in the same field with the same N management year after year.
Lower concentrations might be found in years with excessive rainfall, resulting in large amounts of N losses; especially if all N is pre-plant applied. Higher concentrations might be found when low rainfall or other yield-limiting factors reduce yields.
The goal of N management programs should be to obtain “optimal” status most years. After any yield-robbing factors are taken into consideration, the recommended N rate should be increased on the “low” fields and reduced in the “excess” fields.
Although most fields in the “marginal” status will not result in yield losses, small N fertilization increases should be made if a field usually tests in the marginal category.
Low stalk nitrate N test results are zero to 250 ppm, which means that it is very likely that N is deficient and visual signs are apparent.
A reading of 250-700 ppm is marginal and N availability is close to “optimal” but could result in lower yields that will cause economic penalties.
The optimal range is 700-2,000 ppm. This means a high probability that yields are not limited by N availability.
Visual signs of N deficiency on lower leaves are often observed in this range.
Excessive readings are more than 2,000 ppm and a high probability that N was applied in an amount greater than needed for maximum yields.
For more information, a corn stalk nitrate test publication is available at the extension office or online at http://www2.ca.uky.edu/agcomm/pubs/agr/agr180/agr180.pdf.
Cost Share SignupCounty Agricultural Investment Program cost share reimbursement funded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund and administered locally by the Green River Area Beef Improvement Group will begin soon. Investments made through Nov. 30 of this year are eligible. Call the Extension Office to be added to the application recipient list. Information on items eligible can be found at https://agpolicy.ky.gov/funds/Pages/program-portal.aspx.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
