Dec. 11 is the final day to enroll in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP2).
Many farmers may not realize their landowners are eligible for a share of the program based upon their share of the eligible crop. CFAP 2 covers many eligible agricultural commodities including cattle whose price was impacted by the Corona Virus pandemic.
CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, now referred to as CFAP 1. Farmers and ranchers who participated in CFAP 1 will not be automatically enrolled and must complete a new application for CFAP 2. Details on how to apply can be found on farmers.gov/cfap/apply.
Applying for Farm Storage Facility LoansThe Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) Farm Storage Facility Loan (FSFL) program provides low-interest financing to help you build or upgrade storage facilities and to purchase portable (new or used) structures, equipment and storage and handling trucks.
Eligible commodities include corn, grain sorghum, rice, soybeans, oats, peanuts, wheat, barley, minor oilseeds harvested as whole grain, pulse crops (lentils, chickpeas and dry peas), hay, honey, renewable biomass, fruits, nuts and vegetables for cold storage facilities, floriculture, hops, maple sap, rye, milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, meat and poultry (unprocessed), eggs, and aquaculture (excluding systems that maintain live animals through uptake and discharge of water). Qualified facilities include grain bins, hay barns and cold storage facilities for eligible commodities.
Loans up to $50,000 can be secured by a promissory note/security agreement, loans between $50,000 and $100,000 may require additional security, and loans exceeding $100,000 require additional security.
You do not need to demonstrate the lack of commercial credit availability to apply. The loans are designed to assist a diverse range of farming operations, including small and mid-sized businesses, new farmers, operations supplying local food and farmers markets, non-traditional farm products, and underserved producers.
Important Dates to Remember in FSA
• Dec. 15: Deadline to report planted wheat and other fall seeded small grains
• Dec. 25: USDA Service Center closed in observance of Christmas Holiday
• Jan. 1: USDA Service Center closed in observance of New Year Holiday
• Jan. 2, 2021: Beehives/colonies for Honey report deadline
• Jan. 15, 2021: Peaches and canola report deadline
For more information, contact the Daviess County USDA Service Center at 270-684-9286 ext 2 or visit fsa.usda.gov/pricesupport.
