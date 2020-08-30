USDA is providing critical support to our nation’s farmers and ranchers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). CFAP provides vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities with financial assistance that gives them the ability to absorb sales losses and increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible producers (person or legal entity) of specified agricultural commodities who have suffered a five%-or-greater price decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and who face substantial marketing costs for inventories are eligible for CFAP payments. These specified commodities include certain specialty crops, non-specialty crops, wool, dairy, aquaculture, nursery crops and cut flowers, eggs and livestock.
For a list of eligible commodities and payment criteria, visit farmers.gov/cfap.
In our area, most of the CFAP applications are for livestock and non-specialty crops, but farmers are encouraged to review the list of eligible commodities for possible assistance.
For non-specialty crops such as corn and soybeans, producers will be paid based on inventory subject to price risk held as of Jan. 15, 2020. A single payment will be made based on 50% of a producer’s 2019 total production or the unpriced 2019 inventory as of Jan. 15, 2020, whichever is smaller, multiplied by 50% and then multiplied by the commodity’s applicable payment rates. If all your grain was sold prior to Jan. 15, a producer would be ineligible for the CFAP payment on the applicable crop.
CFAP payments for eligible livestock are based on the actual sales between Jan. 15, 2020, and April 15, 2020, of owned unpriced inventory as of Jan. 15, 2020, including sales of any offspring from that inventory, and the highest owned inventory on a date selected by the producer between April 16, 2020 and May 14, 2020.
If you have not applied for CFAP, please contact our office at 270-684-9286 ext. 2 and we will be happy to assist you.
Market Assistance Loans (MAL) and Loan Deficiency Payments (LDP)With the fall harvest right around the corner, producers may want to consider taking a market assistance loan on their harvested grain.
The 2018 Farm Bill extends loan authority through 2023 for Marketing Assistance Loans (MALs) and Loan Deficiency Payments (LDPs).
MALs and LDPs provide financing and marketing assistance for wheat, feed grains, soybeans, and other oilseeds, pulse crops, rice, peanuts, cotton, wool and honey. MALs provide producers interim financing after harvest to help them meet cash flow needs without having to sell their commodities when market prices are typically at harvest-time lows. A producer who is eligible to obtain a loan, but agrees to forgo the loan, may obtain an LDP if such a payment is available. FSA will be accepting requests for 2020 MALs and LDPs for all eligible commodities after harvest. Requests for loans and LDPs shall be made on or before the final availability date for the respective commodities.
Commodity Daviess County Loan Rate Final Availability DateWheat $3.33/bushel March 31, 2020
Corn $2.37/bushel May 31, 2020
Soybeans $6.41/bushel May 31, 2020
Commodity certificates are available to loan holders who have outstanding nonrecourse loans for wheat, upland cotton, rice, feed grains, pulse crops (dry peas, lentils, large and small chickpeas), peanuts, wool, soybeans and designated minor oilseeds. These certificates can be purchased at the posted county price (or adjusted world price or national posted price) for the quantity of commodity under loan, and must be immediately exchanged for the collateral, satisfying the loan. MALs redeemed with commodity certificates are not subject to Adjusted Gross Income provisions.
To be considered eligible for an LDP, producers must have form CCC-633EZ, Page 1 on file at their local FSA Office before losing beneficial interest in the crop. Pages 2, 3 or 4 of the form must be submitted when payment is requested.
Marketing loan gains (MLGs) and loan deficiency payments (LDPs) are no longer subject to payment limitations, actively engaged in farming and cash-rent tenant rules.
Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) provisions state that a producer whose total applicable three-year average AGI exceeds $900,000 is not eligible to receive an MLG or LDP. Producers must have a valid CCC-941 on file to earn a market gain of LDP. The AGI does not apply to MALs redeemed with commodity certificate exchange.
For more information and additional eligibility requirements, please visit a nearby USDA Service Center or FSA’s website fsa.usda.gov.
The Owensboro USDA Service Center will be closed Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
