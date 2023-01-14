Coty Vance is a rare professional face painter.
She calls her business The Corporate Hippie.
“I work in the banking industry,” Vance said. “I work in the corporate world during the week. But I live in the country. I have a garden, and I’m super-artsy. On weekends, I like to get my hands dirty.”
Having one foot in each world, she says, makes her a corporate hippie.
The path to her sideline business came when her employer asked her several times to volunteer to do face painting at events.
“I discovered that I really liked it,” Vance said. “No one else in the area does it. So, I decided to do it professionally.”
Face painting, she said, “is super-popular in Europe, and it’s catching on over here.”
Vance, a mother of two, does her work at birthday parties, festivals, fairs and corporate events.
“I can typically do 10 kids in an hour,” she said. “It all depends on the design. I also do lipstick and glitter. And I’ve just started doing glow-in-the-dark paint.
“The possibilities are endless. I’ve asked adults if they want their faces painted and they say yes. Sometimes, adults want to feel like kids again.”
The paint she uses “isn’t oil-based, so it wipes off easily,” she said.
Vance said she hasn’t gotten into body art yet, “but I’d like to learn to do it.”
She started the new business in October, and it’s been successful.
“I’m booked every weekend in January and have some events as far out as April,” Vance said. “There’s a need for this.”
She’ll be at Sweet Temptations by Victoria in Williamsburg Square doing free face painting for children from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Jan. 14).
Vance said she’ll be doing dessert designs there.
Historians say face painting and body art both have their roots thousands of years ago when primitive people used them for hunting camouflage, preparations for battle and for religious ceremonies.
Today, they’re mostly for entertainment.
