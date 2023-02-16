Dr. Kay Corpus, integrative and functional medicine physician, and Robert Kress, functional pharmacist and integrative wellness consultant — both with Soul of Medicine in Owensboro — seek to inform the community about functional medicine and wellness through a monthly lecture series.
According to Corpus’ website, functional medicine is a branch of healthcare “that focuses on treating your body as the unique, individual person that you are” and exploring the “combination of your genetics and all the inputs your body has experienced over your life — from the food you eat, to the medicines you have taken, to the natural environment where you live.”
Functional medicine also considers alternative treatments before medications or invasive procedures.
“It’s a practice where we look at the whole patient,” Kress said. “We’re looking to balance the body, and we’re also always looking for the root cause, whether the root cause might be a dietary origin, or it might be an emotional origin or a past trauma origin — we’re looking to get to the root cause to help them heal ….”
The lecture series came about after Kress said he and Corpus realized they “do a lot of teaching” when seeing patients and wanted to expand that to the community “to help educate and empower the public.”
The lecture series began last month with “The Truth About Thyroid Healing,” with the second installment — “Heart Speak: The Deeper CardioMetabolic Conversation” — is scheduled for 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday at the Soul of Medicine office, 2625 Frederica St.
“They can ask the right questions, they can make the right decisions for themselves,” Kress said. “People come to us and they’re asking a lot of questions — they hear a lot of stuff online, and they need some validation.”
Kress said attendees will get “a complete overall approach” beyond what they typically hear from other medical professionals by exploring both the physical and spiritual sides of health.
“They’re going to hear about things like cholesterol and lipid levels, but how can we go beyond the lipid approach?” he said. “Heart disease is still the No. 1 killer in men and women … and our primary mode of treatment is to measure cholesterol levels and treat it that way; but there’s so much more.”
The talk will also dive into the emotional relationship, which Kress said people don’t tend to recognize.
“... Things that they experience as a child can actually put them at risk for certain cardiometabolic conditions later in life,” he said.
Kress said topics of future lectures will be chosen based on patient input and “what’s prevalent and what’s super important” to be addressed.
Kress hopes that people are able to leave the discussion with knowledge and the “confidence to ask for what they need to make a change within their own life.”
“Heart Speak: The Deeper CardioMetabolic Conversation” will be offered both in-person and virtual.
Registration for the event is $20 until Thursday, then increases to $25.
