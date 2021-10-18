As was announced a few weeks ago, the Green River Area Beef Improvement Group has been granted funding to administer the County Agricultural Investment Program in Daviess and McLean counties this year.
Signup has started and purchases made between Feb. 1 and Nov. 30 of this year are eligible.
There are many expenditures related to production agriculture that are eligible such as investments in livestock, grain, horticultural crops, infrastructure, and land improvement.
Call the Extension Office to have a funding application mailed to you. A website discussing eligible items can be found at https://agpolicy.ky.gov/funds/Pages/program-portal.aspx.
All purchases and projects must be complete and in operation with application, receipts, photos, and other required documentation returned or postmarked on or before Nov. 30. Only one application per household and farm serial number is allowed.
One of the rewarding opportunities I’ve enjoyed as an extension agent in Daviess County has been the Agricultural Development Fund. Legislation known as House Bill 611 became law during the 2000 General Assembly. The purpose was to distribute 50% of the state monies received from the Master Settlement Agreement for the general purpose of agricultural development in the Commonwealth.
The goal for these funds was to financially support innovative proposals that increase net farm income and agriculture across the state by stimulating markets for Kentucky farmers who previously relied on tobacco income.
It was intended to encourage producers to find new ways to add value to Kentucky agricultural products and explore new opportunities for Kentucky farms.
Daviess County has been a leader throughout this entire process. Early on, the newly created Daviess County Agricultural Development Council served as the local clearinghouse for ideas and applications requesting funds before final approval of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board.
The council, comprised of local delegates representing the Soil Conservation District, Farm Service Agency, Cooperative Extension, early-career farmers, and local agribusinesses, meets two to three times each year to review funding request applications and determine if the proposed project is a priority in the development of agriculture in Daviess County.
The council has allocated more than 4.5 million dollars over the past 20 years. A list of recipients and funded projects are on my website at www.daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR.
Not all funded projects have resulted in financial success for the awarded applicants but all have provided an educational foundation by which examples were created for others to replicate or avoid. Every agricultural development fund dollar has been spent with no less than a dollar-for-dollar match by the applicant but more typically is a 3 to 1 investment.
Meaning, these funds have only been a minimal incentive to help someone reduce the risk in a large capital outlay for a new or improved practice on their land. Some projects have been matched with state-appropriated funds in addition to the county contribution.
Another unique aspect of the agricultural development fund has been the educational contribution provided through the Cooperative Extension Service and Kentucky Beef Network.
All agricultural development fund recipients have attended one or more education seminars which increased their farming knowledge.
Great strides have been made in the quality and yield of livestock and crop enterprises from the investment and education applied to the enterprises for which our farmers received cost share.
Daviess County has done a great job utilizing the result of House Bill 611 for what it was intended to do, energize our farmers and landowners with information, education on new opportunities and production methods, and provide a financial incentive to move a project from idea to reality. Call the Extension Office to request a County Agricultural Investment Program application and participate in a program that was created for the purpose of incentivizing your business to afford to improve and expand.
Grazing After Frost
Remember to use caution when grazing pastures that have johnsongrass, sorghum, sudangrass, or wild cherry after a frost because toxic levels of prussic acid may develop. Standing plants killed by frost are normally safe to graze after one week. Beware of areas in fields that may not have been affected by the initial freeze but may be killed by later frosts. Hay that has dried enough to be safely baled will not contain toxic levels of prussic acid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.