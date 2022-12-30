Establishments and entities in Owensboro will keep people entertained with a number of offerings to ring in 2023 on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, which celebrated its one-year anniversary in October, will be hosting its second New Year’s Eve event with an “out of this world” idea in mind with its “Space Cowboy” theme.
“We’re thinking astronauts, we’re thinking aliens, we’re thinking just out there,” Andy Brasher said. “(It’ll) be flashy, a lot of silver, a lot of chrome, a lot of sparkle, a lot of rhinestones — things like that.
“We want everybody to dress up. It’s going to be a very sparkly event.”
Singer-songwriter Josh Merritt will kick off the live music for the evening, followed by the Andy Brasher Band, along with additional musician friends that Brasher coins as the “Andy Brasher Big Band,” which will include a trumpet player and auxiliary percussion.
“We have a couple of our friends that come and join us for special occasions,” he said.
An automated selfie machine will also be on site. There will be a champagne toast at midnight.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Walk-ins for the event are anticipated, but Brasher said the tickets have been selling “very well” as of Wednesday.
“There’s only a handful of tickets left,” he said.
Tickets are on sale at brasherslittlenashville.com, with “a big spread” of heavy hors d’oeuvres included with each ticket. The event is for those 21 and over.
The Owensboro Museum of Science & History will host its family-friendly 16th annual “Noon Year’s Eve” party from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a number of various activities, along with the museum’s annual balloon drop.
Families are also able to enter into the “Holly Jolly New Year’s Cash” half-pot raffle for a chance to win some extra “holiday money.”
Tickets for the raffle are $5 each, with the winning ticket being drawn right before the balloon drop. Ticket sales are from 9:30-11:45 a.m. Saturday. The drawing will be held at the museum at 11:55 a.m.
Down the street, the Owensboro Convention Center will celebrate the the start of 2023 with its first “New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party” beginning at 7 p.m.
The 21-and-over event, sponsored by Yuengling, will include a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres.
Entertainment will be provided by the Emerald Empire Band, an eight-piece ensemble from Nashville, beginning at 8:15 p.m.
A photo booth will also be available. Balloons will drop when the clock strikes midnight.
Tickets are $20, while a reserved table for four is $100 and table for eight is $200.
Two drink tickets are included with each admission. Cocktail hour add-on is available on all tickets for an additional $30 per person.
Tickets are available at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center or by phone at 270-297-9932.
Other events include Western KY Silent Disco hosting a silent disco event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Brew Bridge for a $5 charge for headphones for the evening.
The GhostLight Lounge and The Wasted Space will host a pop-up bar from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Entertainment will include Whiskey Richard and the Shindiggers performing from 8-10 p.m. on The GhostLight stage. DJ Up Vibe will keep the music going from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Turley.
Tickets are available now at the RiverPark Center box office or The GhostLight Lounge for $15. Prices will increase to $20 at the door the day of.
