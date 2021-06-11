Country artist Jay Allen will be headlining tonight’s Friday After Five.
Allen, who moved to Nashville in 2013, saw massive success from his 2018 song he wrote about his mother who passed from Alzheimer’s called “Blank Stares.” A live performance of the song received over 300 million views on Facebook.
“That was the song that really jump-started my career,” Allen said. “It’s been a long journey for me, so it’s pretty rewarding to be sharing my story.”
His story has been shared in People Magazine, Forbes, The Today Show, ABC World News, and more.
He was named “The Highway Find” on SiriusXM in 2017 and began touring with his band, The Stallions, shortly after.
Although Allen has made several trips through Kentucky, his performance at Friday After Five will be his first time in Owensboro.
“Being able to headline is a really good feeling,” Allen said. “It’s pretty surreal.”
Allen and his band had to step away from touring during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Allen decided to do private shows for fans earlier in the year.
“I sent out to my fans that I was doing private shows, and my messages exploded,” Allen said.
He said he missed the connection and interaction between him and the crowd.
“Once I realized it’s not about me, and that I’m there for the crowd, it really changed my experience,” Allen said about performing live.
Allen’s setlist will be a mix of original music and covers.
“It’s going to be a high-energy set,” Allen said. “It’ll be a fun night.”
Just before the COVID-19 outbreak, Allen signed to Verge Records. Country artist Trace Adkins is signed to the same label.
Allen is currently working on new music, and is planning on releasing singles at the beginning of July and August, with a full-length project coming in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.