Country artist Mitch Rossell will be headlining this week’s Friday After 5.
Rossell is originally from East Tennessee, and now resides in Nashville. He found success after playing shows on Lower Broadway for five years, and was eventually noticed by country legend Garth Brooks.
Brooks invited Rossell on tour with him, where he opened each show and wrote multiple songs for Brooks, including “Ask Me How I Know,” that went to No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart.
Rossell said he has been through Owensboro a few times, but has never had a chance to explore the city.
“It’s such an honor to be headlining,” Rossell said. “I’ve heard a lot of great things about the venue.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rossell said he was greatly affected as a songwriter. He said he wrote a lot less than usual.
“The life balance was just thrown out of wack,” Rossell said.
Rossell has been writing songs for over 10 years.
He also said he had great momentum going into 2020, and the pandemic slowed that down significantly.
When it comes to performing live, Rossell said he loves the interaction with the crowd and the energy that comes with a live performance. He did some virtual concerts in 2020, but is excited to get back to in-person shows.
“You can’t replace being on stage and feeling that energy,” Rossell said.
Rossell said he is planning on releasing a new album this year, but is currently unsure of a release date.
His setlist will consist of a mix of originals and covers, but he said it will be majority original music. He also said he will be performing some of the songs he’s written for Garth Brooks, including “Ask Me How I Know” and “Dive Bar.”
Rossell will be performing live from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 9, on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the RiverPark Center on 101 Daviess St. in Owensboro.
For more on Rossell’s music, his website is mitchrossell.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.