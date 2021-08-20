Country duo The Swon Brothers to headline Friday After 5

The 14th week of Friday After 5 will feature country duo The Swon Brothers headlining the entertainment lineup.
The duo, made up of Colton and Zach Swon, received national attention after placing third on the fourth season of NBC’s “The Voice.”
After signing with Arista Nashville Records, the duo debuted their self-titled studio project in 2014, reaching the top 10 on Billboard U.S. Country album chart and the top 30 on the overall Billboard 200 album chart.
Their latest record, the self-produced “Nashlahoma,” released last November.
“We had not released a full album in six years, so we used the time at home (during the pandemic) to write and produce a new record…,” Zach Swon said.
The band has received Country Music Award (CMA) and American Country Music (ACM) Award nominations for “Vocal Duo of the Year,” a Country Music Television (CMT) Music Award nomination for “Duo Video of the Year,” and toured with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.
Recently, the brothers co-wrote the title-track for Blake Shelton’s new album “Body Language” which released in May.
The brothers have a fondness of Kentuckians and are happy to be a part of the event.
“The people in Kentucky are so friendly, great audiences there,” Colton Swon said. “We are expecting to give the folks a great show and have a lot of fun.”
The opening act for the pair is southern Indiana folk-rock group The Strings of Indian Creek. The band, rooted in Harrison and Crawford counties, will be releasing their new album “Dancing With The Lightning” alongside a premiere of the material at The Enchanted Forest Live in New Albany, Indiana. Physical copies of the new record will be available at Friday’s event.
“I’m pretty pumped about (the show)!” said drummer Brandon Bambush.
“We are really looking forward to playing Owensboro,” said strings and harmonica player Chris Bell. “Never played Friday After 5. (We) can’t wait to share our music with everybody.”
Singer and guitarist Arianna “Anna” Cox previously performed at Friday After 5 with acoustic Americana duo Southern Sirens and country-infused band Jericho Woods.
Other performances include Owensboro’s own Paul Montgomery strumming tunes on the Atmos Courtyard Stage from 5 p.m to 7 p.m, Nashville-based blues ensemble Crooked Eye Tommy bringing the tunes to the Holiday Inn Riverfront Live Stage from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., rock-and-roll four-piece 181 South will take on The Romain Subaru Overlook Stage from 7 p.m to 9 p.m., and energetic Louisville-based sextet The Crashers will keep the party going from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Ruoff Party Stage.
The final performance of the season for Glenn’s Gospel will occur in Cannon Hall with doors at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m start time.
Masks will be required for activities and performances located indoors.
