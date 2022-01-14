Award-winning country music group Lonestar will make its way to the RiverPark Center stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The current lineup is made up of keyboardist, acoustic guitar player and background vocalist Dean Sams, lead guitarist and backing vocalist Michael Britt, drummer Keech Rainwater and new lead vocalist and guitar player Drew Womack, who replaced longtime member Richie McDonald.
The band was initially scheduled to perform back in May 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“When we first booked them, it was early on when I got here,” said Rich Jorn, executive director. “I’ve dealt with them in the past and they put on a heck of a show. …The plan was to have them here much sooner but COVID does what it does to plans….”
The band began its career in the early 90s with more neotraditional country fare on its first two albums in 1995 and 1997 respectively.
Lonestar found crossover success with its third effort, quadruple-platinum “Lonely Grill” in 1999, focusing on more country-pop friendly sounds and brought the group to a new audience.
The band’s first single off the record, “Amazed,” catapulted to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and the U.S. Hot Country Songs. It also brought the band to international attention, charting in the top 10 in Canada, Ireland and Norway while also making a small impact in Germany and the United Kingdom.
“I would say ‘Amazed’ (was) probably played at every wedding in the south since it was released until last weekend,” Jorn said. “It’s just the official wedding song if you’re a country music fan.”
The group continued to find success with their new sound, including their fifth album “I’m Already There” reaching the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart and their first number-one album on the U.S. Country Albums chart, while the title track became their second highest peaking song on the Hot 100, reaching a peak of 24 and their seventh number-one single on the country charts. Additionally, Lonestar won Country Music Association’s (CMA) Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement award in 2001.
Since their formation, the group has sold over 10 million records.
Now celebrating 30 years, alongside new lead singer Womack who joined the band in early 2021, the group is touring in support of their upcoming record “Ten to 1,” a re-recording of their 10 chart-topping country songs, including “Come Cryin’ to Me” and “What About Now.”
Jorn knows that the audience will be in for a treat.
“They connect with their fans and they care about their fans and they’re consummate professionals,” Jorn said. “They care about what they do and it shows and they’re not just up there faking it (and) walking through the motions and all that. They put on a quality event ….”
Jorn said that there will be a country-theme karaoke night hosted following the concert at The GhostLight Lounge, the entertainment bar that is attached to the facility’s Atmos Courtyard.
“We try to do themes in there when we have a show …,” Jorn said. “...Just come on over; we have fun, we have a good time over there.”
Tickets for the show are still available at riverparkcenter.org.
Face coverings or masks must be worn when entering the building and walking through the facility and can be taken off upon arriving at your assigned seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.