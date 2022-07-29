The 11th week of Friday After 5 will be today along the Ohio River on the Owensboro Riverfront with a celebration of tunes and milestones starting at about 5:30 p.m.
Daviess County Farm Bureau will celebrate 100 years in existence at tonight’s festivities alongside a “memorable evening of music” and the Kroger Street Fair stacked with food trucks, vendors and special displays.
The entertainment for the evening will be led by country musician Coffey Anderson, who is looking forward to bringing his passion and talent to the Jagoe Home Riverfront Live Stage, which will be at the Atmos Energy Amphitheater on McConnell Plaza from 7-10 p.m.
“I am over the moon about coming in to play in Owensboro,” Anderson, 43, said. “I have fans in south Indiana, Kentucky, …some people said they were coming in from Georgia.
“I have an addiction to loving people and making them smile, making them remember or (connecting) with the song — best job in the world, man. I can change the mood in a room with a piece of wood and six strings, and I don’t take that for granted.”
Anderson said this will also be his first full band show in the commonwealth, which also adds an additional level of excitement.
A native of Bangs, Texas, Anderson made a splash on the entertainment industry when he made it to the top 75 contestants on the second season of “American Idol” before gaining public prominence when he placed fourth on the sixth and final season of “Nashville Star” in 2008.
Anderson also has been seen on the Netflix show “Country Ever After” alongside his wife and hip-hop dancer Criscilla.
“The springboard of ‘Nashville Star’ gave me the chance to turn this into a business at a high level,” he said.
“…I think ‘Nashville Star’ let people see that I was real and see my heart. It also gave me a chance to have gradual growth; artists get one hit song and then thrown into the fire — they don’t know how to carry a show, don’t know how to do interviews, don’t know how to sign autographs. ‘Nashville Star’ … has given me the chance to really hone in on my craft and be a pro.”
For his set tonight, Anderson said that the crowd can expect to be entertained and relaxed.
“You’re gonna watch a 75-minute high-energy, family-friendly country music show that you can dance to, laugh to, get encouraged in patriotism in the greatest country on Earth with the greatest music genre that God’s ever given us …,” he said. “It is going to be an opportunity for people to get a break from all the other stuff that we’ve (gone through) the last two years.”
Other performances tonight include Fire & Ice on the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage from 7 to 9 p.m., Vinyl Groove rocking the Ruoff Party Stage from 8:30-11:30 p.m. and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696 hosting its weekly karaoke from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at its facility, 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.