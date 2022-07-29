FRIDAY AFTER 5 PIC 1

Coffey Anderson will headline Friday After 5’s 11th week. Anderson will be joined by his full band on the Jagoe Home Riverfront Live Stage, which this week will be at the Atmos Energy Amphitheater, to put on a “high-energy, family-friendly country music show.”

 Photo submitted.

The 11th week of Friday After 5 will be today along the Ohio River on the Owensboro Riverfront with a celebration of tunes and milestones starting at about 5:30 p.m.

Daviess County Farm Bureau will celebrate 100 years in existence at tonight’s festivities alongside a “memorable evening of music” and the Kroger Street Fair stacked with food trucks, vendors and special displays.

