Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Cole Swindell will be in Owensboro this weekend as part of his “Back Down To The Bar” tour.
Swindell will take the stage at 7 p.m. today, Oct. 14 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
He will be joined by special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe.
A native of Georgia, Swindell met fellow country artist Luke Bryan while Swindell was enrolled at Georgia Southern University before moving out to Nashville to be Bryan’s “merch guy” for three years while starting to write his own songs.
After landing a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2010, Swindell wrote songs for Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line.
His first single, “Chillin’ It,” was released independently in 2013 and helped Swindell secure a deal with Warner Music Nashville.
His 2014 platinum-selling self-titled debut album hit the top five on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and No. 2 on the country album charts.
Swindell has since released albums “You Should Be Here” in 2016 and “All of It” in 2018, with the latter’s single “Break Up in the End” being nominated for “Best Country Song” at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.
His fourth studio album, “Stereotype,” was released in April, with songs “Single Saturday Night” and “Never Say Never” reaching the top 30 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and No. 1 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart.
Tickets are still available for purchase online at owensborotickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office or by calling 270-297-9932.
