Academy of Country Music winner Clay Walker will perform in Owensboro at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at the RiverPark Center.

This will be Walker’s second appearance in the city this year. He and Grammy-nominated country musician Tracy Lawrence performed at the Owensboro Sportscenter in March.

