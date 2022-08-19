The 14th week of Friday After 5 will be in full-force today, Aug. 19 with a national headline musical act and a variety of food trucks and vendors that continue to attract residents downtown, while raising money for local nonprofits.
Country rap and hip-hop artist Blanco Brown will perform on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage behind the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
Brown plans to make his first trip to Owensboro and Friday After 5 worthwhile.
“I’m just excited to share the love and meet the people,” he said.
In 2019, Atlanta-based Brown had a breakthrough hit with “The Git Up” from his debut album “Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs” when the song charted in the top 20 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks.
The song achieved international success, charting in the top five in Australia, Canada and New Zealand while also becoming a hit in Germany, Poland and Scotland.
The single eventually became the top-selling digital country song in the United States for 13 weeks and has amassed more than 290 million streams on Spotify. It became a viral hit on the internet due to the song’s music video showing Brown line dancing.
“...If you ain’t never been to a Blanco Brown show, it ain’t no party like mine,” he said. “Me and my team are professional ‘funers.’ ”
While Brown has been known for the viral hit, he said the crowd can expect much more depth in his set.
“A lot of people know me for ‘The Git Up,’ but they don’t understand that I am a real soulful singer,” he said. “I sing with all of my heart. The vocal from ‘The Git Up’ is actually a crossbreed of a genre that I made (that combines) trailer park music and trap music, and I just bridged the gap and called it ‘trailertrap.’ So, when I’m on that stage, you get a glimpse of country, soul, trailertrap and rock-and-roll. We like to have fun.”
As part of Brown’s appearance, FA5 and United Way of the Ohio Valley have joined forces to bring awareness to nonprofits in the county with “The Git Up Challenge to Make A Difference” dance competition.
The competition called on nonprofits, city and county officials, fire and police departments, schools, medical facilities, media outlets and FA5 sponsors to submit videos of groups performing to Brown’s “The Git Up.”
Videos have since been shared online, with community members voting for their favorite video through social media shares, likes, comments and a “donate-to-vote” via United Way’s mobile giving platform that allows people to donate to local nonprofits.
Points were calculated at one point per “like” or “react” and one point per dollar raised via “donate-to-vote.”
Categories of submissions have been split between nonprofits, city and county affiliates and FA5 sponsors or vendors. The top team in each category will compete in the final dance battle and will perform live on stage, serving as the opening act for Brown.
Those in attendance will be able to vote for their favorite group tonight by texting “makeachange” to 71777.
Brown is glad to have his song be part of something that is promoting positivity in the community and feels that it’s been part of his overall mission when deciding to step into the spotlight.
“When I set my foot forward and said I would finally be an artist instead of being behind that board producing for people like Fergie and Chris Brown, I knew going forward that purpose was over everything,” he said. “That’s just a living testament of what I do this for …. I’m just glad to be a part of something (like this) because there’s so many negative things going around this world.”
Other events scheduled at the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage and surrounding area start at 6 p.m., with attendees having the opportunity to meet GP-20 hydroplane drivers and have an “up-close look” at a GP-20 hydroplane on the Holiday Inn grounds.
Brown’s set is expected to begin around 8 p.m.
Others joining Brown as the evening’s entertainment include blues collective Beyond Blu performing from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Atmos Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza, the classic rock group The Underdogs jamming from 7-9 p.m. on the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage, newgrass-fusion ensemble Hot Brown Smackdown rocking from 7-10 p.m. on the Lure Seafood & Grille patio and the Velvet Bombers playing from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on the Ruoff Party Stage.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 will offer karaoke from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
Gospel music will also make a return for its third and final time this season with Glenn’s Spirit on the River’s “Hallelujah Fridays” at First Baptist Church on J.R. Miller Boulevard. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the event running from 7-9 p.m. It will be emceed by Steve Bridgmon, with performances by Bridgmon and singers from Crosspointe Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.